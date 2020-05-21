Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SutroVax Announces Name Change to Vaxcyte

SutroVax Announces Name Change to Vaxcyte

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SutroVax, Inc., a next-generation vaccine company, today announced that it has changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. The new name more accurately reflects the Company’s mission to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. 

“We are committed to developing superior vaccines that provide broader protection than what is available currently and to developing novel vaccines that target pathogens for which no approved vaccines exist,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “As we move our business forward and prepare for our lead pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, VAX-24, to advance into clinical trials, we believe now is the time to make a change to a new name that reflects our path ahead and our unique expertise.”

The new Vaxcyte name and logo connote the Company’s focus on developing vaccines to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, utilizing its exclusively-licensed cell-free protein synthesis platform and its proprietary know-how. As an example, Vaxcyte has leveraged this platform and know-how, utilizing site-specific conjugation, to develop its lead pneumococcal conjugate vaccine program to incite T-cell and B-cell-mediated (leukocyte) immune responses. 

VAX-24, formerly referred to as SVX-24 and the lead vaccine candidate in Vaxcyte’s pipeline, is a preclinical, 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) that includes 11 incremental strains over and above the 13 strains in Prevnar 13® and covers the 23 strains contained in Pneumovax 23®, which together make up today’s standard of care vaccination regimen for adults. Vaxcyte expects to submit an Investigational New Drug application for VAX-24 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2021 to evaluate it for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD).

Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance, as well as a novel conjugate vaccine designed to prevent Group A Strep infections and a novel protein-based therapeutic vaccine designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, formerly known as SutroVax, is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. In addition to its pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in development, VAX-24 and VAX-XP, Vaxcyte is leveraging its proprietary platform to advance other novel vaccines, including a prophylactic vaccine to prevent Group A Strep infections (VAX-A1) and a therapeutic vaccine to treat periodontal disease (VAX-PG). For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contact:
Sylvia Aranda
W2O
415-658-9734
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.