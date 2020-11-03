Breaking News
Suzan Craig and Tahi Restore Nature and Make 100 Percent Natural, Genuine Honey

Tahi Honey Will Soon Be Available in the United States

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Suzan Craig has honey in her DNA.

This is not surprising considering that Suzan, as a young girl, had beehives right outside her bedroom window.

Suzan is a third-generation beekeeper who renewed her family’s beekeeping tradition in 2004 when she purchased a run-down cattle farm in northern New Zealand and converted it into a world-class nature sanctuary and honey-producing venture.

“I founded Tahi, which has become a buzzing honey business,” Suzan said. “I am following the traditions of my great-great-grandfather, who started one of New Zealand’s first honey-producing companies in 1888.”

But Suzan has created more than beehives and honey.

Since 2004, Suzan has restored nearly 74 acres of wetlands, planted more than 325,000 native trees. She has brought back the natural wildlife bird population, which has grown from fewer than 20 species to more than 71. To put that in perspective, it is more than many of the national parks in New Zealand.

“We can hear and see the birds,” Suzan said. “We have restored the native ecosystem.”

Tahi is a living example of positive transformation, rejuvenation, and commitment to a sustainable business model that places the environment ahead of profit.

Just as beekeeping is in Suzan’s DNA, so is the commitment to the environment. Whereas her great-great-grandfather started the family honey business, Suzan’s father, Professor John Craig, is one of New Zealand’s conservation experts.

“I am bringing my family’s two traditions together,” said Suzan, who is a founding member of The Long Run Global Ecosphere Retreats. “We are back in the Manuka honey business, and we are continuing my father’s commitment to the environment.”

At Tahi, you cannot separate the environment from the business because Suzan follows The Long Run’s 4Cs – Conservation, Culture, Community, and Commerce – in all business decisions.

Suzan’s next challenge is exporting Tahi’s honey business to the United States.

“We have the finest honey in the world,” Suzan said. “About 80 percent of all honey sold in supermarkets is not natural. Our Manuka honey, which is considered a superfood, is 100 percent genuine. ”

Manuka honey is gathered from the Manuka tree’s flowers, which are only found in New Zealand.

Tahi has 12 honey products that Suzan plans to sell to American consumers, including:

  • Tahi Forest Honey with the flavors of native New Zealand flowers. Tahi Forest Honey is ideal for everyday eating and cooking.
  • Tahi Kanuka Honey is smooth, aromatic with a sweet, crisp, and delicate floral taste.
  • Beelicious Honey is sweet, creamy, and tasty with subtle flavors of native forest flowers.
  • Tahi Manuka Multifloral Honey, which has a sweet, smooth, and mildly tangy taste.
  • Tahi Manuka Honey, which is certified as authentic New Zealand Manuka honey, contains all of the unique and natural properties that make Manuka honey popular worldwide.

“All of Tahi’s kinds of honey are free from GMOs and GE,” Suzan said, adding that the honey has no added sugar, water, or chemicals. “We make pure Manuka honey.”

Since Tahi makes the environment an integral part of its business ethics, it should appeal to many American consumers, especially Gen Zers and Millennials. Seventy-five percent of Millennials tie their shopping habits to environmental causes, while 63 percent of Gen Z consumers are more likely to buy from a company contributing to social causes.

“We follow a sustainable philosophy that makes business environmentally friendly,” Suzan said. “Tahi is bringing back wildlife to the reserve. We use 100 percent renewable energy. We are teaching future generations to take care of the planet and our bees.

“Plus, we producing 100 percent natural and genuine Manuka honey in perfect harmony with the environment,” she added.

 For more information about Tahi, visit tahinz.com.

 

 

 

 

 

