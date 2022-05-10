Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Suzanne Bates, Leadership Expert and Best-Selling Author, Solves Employee Engagement for Leaders

Suzanne Bates, Leadership Expert and Best-Selling Author, Solves Employee Engagement for Leaders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

In Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence at Work: Executive Series Podcast, Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke talks to BTS Partner, Leadership Expert, and Best-Selling Author Suzanne Bates about how today’s executives can not only lead but inspire others to thrive in their organizations as well.

Boca Raton, FL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Rachel Cooke interviewed BTS Managing Director and Best-Selling Author Suzanne Bates in the 205th episode of the Excellence at Work: Executive Series Podcast.

Suzanne Bates is the Founder of Bates, a BTS company, and a recognized global expert on leadership and team performance. She’s also the author of All the Leader You Can Be: The Science of Achieving Extraordinary Executive Presence and four other bestselling books.

Bates talks about executive presence and how it can develop leaders — and keep them grounded. It’s more than presentation skills or how to show up in the room. The new rule is: “No more hero leaders,” Bates said.

Don’t miss out on this special episode with Bates.

“We define executive presence as the qualities of a leader that engages, aligns, inspires, and mobilizes action. We talk about why it matters, not only to the individual but also to the organization, because leaders can’t do the entire organization’s work,” Bates said. “They must rely on others. Someone with a real presence and influence can engage other people. They can align them around a shared vision. They can mobilize action and inspire them to do their best work.”

Other topics in the podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, include how talented leaders can use executive presence to develop and grow leaders and the things that matter most. Bates explains the importance of talent succession planning, inclusion initiatives, the role of the individual, and the team’s role in driving organizational performance.

— About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. 

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights into Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

CONTACT: David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
David.forry@brandonhall.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.