SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank” or “HBC”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), today announced the appointment of Suzanne Crocker as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. With more than 20 years of experience leading key marketing and communications efforts across the financial services industry, Ms. Crocker will be responsible for driving the Bank’s strategic initiatives supporting and enhancing client experience.

“We’re excited to introduce Suzanne Crocker as our Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications,” stated Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With an extensive background in client and community communications, as well as deep expertise in brand strategy, we’re confident that Suzanne will energize our engagement efforts across all channels.”

Prior to joining the Bank, Ms. Crocker held enterprise–wide marketing leadership positions at large financial organizations in the U.S. and Canada, responsible for brand strategy, advertising, social media, PR, sponsorships and events marketing. She has also served as a Board member and Marketing Advisor to the Board for the Treasury Management Association of Canada. Ms. Crocker holds a BA Honors in Political Science from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Heritage Bank of Commerce,” said Ms. Crocker. “HBC is an organization with an unwavering dedication to serving its clients and its communities, and I look forward to leading our marketing efforts in support of that commitment.”

About Heritage Bank of Commerce

Established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA, Heritage Bank of Commerce is a premier community business bank with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

