SVA Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Losses for Securities Class Action Against 1Globe Capital LLC and Certain of its Officers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA). The Sinovac class action lawsuit seeks to represent holders of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) stock who sold their shares between April 11, 2016 and February 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 17, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Sinovac class action lawsuit thus alleges that defendants caused the class substantial harm by making them lose their ability to collect at least millions of shares that they would have otherwise been entitled to under the Rights Agreement that Sinovac adopted on March 28, 2016. The Sinovac class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants’ actions also caused harm because of their misrepresentations and omissions concerning 1Globe’s and Li’s true ownership of Sinovac stock, and their efforts to take control of Sinovac, artificially suppressed the price of Sinovac stock.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Sinovac class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Sinovac class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.