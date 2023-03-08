Alex Ruggieri, SVN International Brand Ambassador Alex Ruggieri, SVN International Brand Ambassador

Boston, MA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVN), a leading global commercial real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Ruggieri as its International Brand Ambassador. In his role as International Brand Ambassador, Mr. Ruggieri will work closely with SVN’s leadership team to develop and implement initiatives to support the company’s growth and enhance its reputation as a leader in the commercial real estate industry.

“Alex is a highly respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the commercial real estate market and a passion for delivering exceptional results for his clients,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of SVN. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and believe his experience, insights and relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global reach and enhance our reputation as the industry’s most trusted provider of commercial real estate services.”

Mr. Ruggieri is a well-known and respected figure in the commercial real estate industry, having spent more than 40 years advising clients on a wide range of transactions, including leasing, sales, and development. He has also been a leader in the promotion of sustainable real estate practices, and has been recognized for his contributions to the industry with numerous awards and honors.

As International Brand Ambassador, Ruggieri’s goals include expanding SVN’s global footprint, building strong relationships with clients and partners around the world, and promoting the company’s innovative services and capabilities. Mr. Ruggieri will also be responsible for representing SVN at key industry events, fostering relationships with clients and partners worldwide, and promoting the SVN brand and its unique services and capabilities.

“I am honored to join SVN as its International Brand Ambassador and look forward to working with the team to build on the company’s reputation for excellence and innovation,” said Mr. Ruggieri. “SVN has a unique approach to commercial real estate that is based on collaboration, transparency, and a commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients. I am excited to help spread the word about this approach and contribute to the company’s continued success.”

For more information about Mr. Ruggieri, visit https://www.alexruggieri.co/.

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

Alex Ruggieri, SVN International Brand Ambassador

