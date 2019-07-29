SVN EXPANDS FLORIDA PRESENCE; ADDS SVN SAUNDERS RALSTON DANTZLER REAL ESTATE

Boston, MA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

SVN International Corporation (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces that Florida-based SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate has become the company’s newest franchise The team at. SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler will join the 100+ other SVN Advisors working under the SVN Florida umbrella.

Based in Lakeland, Florida, SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate consists of two newly-merged sister companies: Saunders Real Estate and Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty. The former brokers land and agricultural properties in Florida and southern Georgia, while the latter deals in traditional commercial real estate across Florida’s I-4 corridor. The firm is helmed by its founder Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, and Managing Partners Gary M. Ralston, CCIM, and R. Todd Dantzler, CCIM. All three have distinguished real estate careers and are recognized experts in the field.

The addition of SVN Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate strengthens SVN’s overall brand and scope of offerings in Florida, especially along the I-4 corridor. It also brings significant expertise to the SVN Florida Land Alliance, a collaborative group of SVN Advisors focused on commercial land across the entire state.

“This move to SVN greatly benefits everyone involved, and we’re excited about the prospects,” said Founder and Owner Dean Saunders. “It helps our Advisors expand their influence in the state as they take advantage of SVN’s culture of collaboration. In addition, our new unified brand increases the marketing power of both our land and commercial businesses.”

“Having these outstanding professionals on board bolsters SVN’s ability to best serve clients in Orlando and surrounding markets, and provides us with additional proficiency in land, land management, agriculture, timber and related commercial real estate,” said Jerry Anderson, CCIM, executive managing director of SVN Florida.

