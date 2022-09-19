Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SVN® Expands Presence In Florida with the Addition of SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty

SVN® Expands Presence In Florida with the Addition of SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Boston, MA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty, based in Jupiter, Florida.

Operating as a branch of SVN | Florida Commercial Real Estate Advisors for more than ten years, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty is an established commercial real estate firm led by Managing Directors Robert Hamman, Keith Kidwell, CCIM, SIOR, and Jerry Anderson, CCIM. Now, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty is expanding their geography and specialties into the Jupiter and North Palm Beach markets. The firm’s specialties include land, marinas, restaurants, high profiles businesses with real estate on the intracoastal, general office, and retail.

“After more than ten years as a successful SVN Advisor, I was thrilled about the opportunity to start a business partnership with a top commercial real estate brand,” says Managing Director, Rob Hamman. For Hamman, SVN was the only choice. “With SVN, we gain the visibility and technology of a global brand, plus access to a strong network of SVN Advisors spread across the country.”

Through this strategic partnership, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty plans to expand with new offices in Stuart, Palm Beach Island, and North Palm Beach. “As the east coast of Florida continues its phenomenal growth, we are positioned perfectly to assist investors and other owners of commercial real estate. Our expansion bodes well to serve our existing clientele as well as new clients.”

About SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty

SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty is a successful CRE brokerage firm serving the Jupiter and North Palm Beach markets. The firm’s specialties include land, marinas, restaurants, high profiles businesses with real estate on the intracoastal, general office, and retail. For more information, visit http://www.jupitercommercial.us/.

About SVN®
The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients.  SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. 

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

LinkedIn: SVN® International Corp.
Instagram: @svninternationalcorp
Twitter: @SVNic
Facebook: @SVNIC

CONTACT: SVN® Corporate Marketing Department
SVN International Corp.
marketing@svn.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.