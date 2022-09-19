SVN® Expands Presence In Florida with the Addition of SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty

Boston, MA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty, based in Jupiter, Florida.

Operating as a branch of SVN | Florida Commercial Real Estate Advisors for more than ten years, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty is an established commercial real estate firm led by Managing Directors Robert Hamman, Keith Kidwell, CCIM, SIOR, and Jerry Anderson, CCIM. Now, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty is expanding their geography and specialties into the Jupiter and North Palm Beach markets. The firm’s specialties include land, marinas, restaurants, high profiles businesses with real estate on the intracoastal, general office, and retail.

“After more than ten years as a successful SVN Advisor, I was thrilled about the opportunity to start a business partnership with a top commercial real estate brand,” says Managing Director, Rob Hamman. For Hamman, SVN was the only choice. “With SVN, we gain the visibility and technology of a global brand, plus access to a strong network of SVN Advisors spread across the country.”

Through this strategic partnership, SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty plans to expand with new offices in Stuart, Palm Beach Island, and North Palm Beach. “As the east coast of Florida continues its phenomenal growth, we are positioned perfectly to assist investors and other owners of commercial real estate. Our expansion bodes well to serve our existing clientele as well as new clients.”

About SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty

SVN | Waterfront Commercial Realty is a successful CRE brokerage firm serving the Jupiter and North Palm Beach markets. The firm’s specialties include land, marinas, restaurants, high profiles businesses with real estate on the intracoastal, general office, and retail. For more information, visit http://www.jupitercommercial.us/.

About SVN®

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

