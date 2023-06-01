SVN | North Star SVN | North Star in Champaign, IL.

Boston, MA, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boston, MA — (June 1, 2023) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is excited to announce its expansion in Illinois through the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | North Star. Located in Champaign, IL, SVN | North Star brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the SVN network.

Led by Managing Director Noah Ruggieri, CCIM, SEC, CIPS, MBA, SVN | North Star has proudly served the Champaign community for over four decades, specializing in investment grade real estate services, with a focus on multifamily land development, 1031 exchanges, and single-family home portfolio sales (SFR).

Noah Ruggieri expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with SVN, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our presence and team by joining forces with SVN. This collaboration empowers us to have an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”

When asked about the factors that led them to choose SVN as a franchise partner, Ruggieri highlighted the unique culture and integrity of the SVN brand. “What attracted us to SVN was the exceptional culture and integrity of both the people and brand. Additionally, we value the support SVN provides without imposing restrictive controls. This allows us to effectively serve our clients while maintaining our unique local approach.”

Looking ahead, SVN | North Star has ambitious goals to further strengthen their presence in the central Illinois market and give back to their community they proudly serve.

“We are eager to make a positive impact through growth, expansion, and unparalleled service,” said Ruggieri. Our aspiration is not only to expand our market share but also to engage in meaningful initiatives that benefit our community in ways we never thought possible.

