Boston, MA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is excited to announce the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Innovative Commercial Advisors, located in Binghamton, New York.

Led by Managing Directors Scott Warren, CCIM, CIREC, and Angela Martinez, CIREC, SVN | Innovative Commercial Advisors is a rapidly growing firm with a seasoned team that boasts a combined 12 years of experience. The firm specializes in investment, multifamily, office, and industrial properties.

“This was definitely the right move for us,” said Martinez, highlighting the shared values of the SVN brand as a key motivation for joining. Additionally, they highlighted SVN Live’s unparalleled marketing power and the core tenet of the SVN Difference, where advisors share commissions equally, 50/50, 100% of the time. SVN leverages the entire broker community nationwide to provide an even higher value to our clients. These factors, along with the exceptional training opportunities and access to national Product Councils, solidified their confidence in choosing to partner with SVN as a franchise office.

Looking towards the future, SVN | Innovative Commercial Advisors sets its sights on robust growth and strategic expansion. “We look forward to growing the SVN brand throughout upstate NY and Northern PA,” said Warren. By leveraging SVN’s global platform and strong brand reputation as one of the most powerful brokerage firms in the United States, SVN | Innovative Commercial Advisors is poised to expand their team and services in the Binghamton, NY market and beyond.

