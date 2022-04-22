SVN® Expands Presence In Ohio with the Addition of SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty

Breaking News
Boston, MA, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty based in Toledo, Ohio.

SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty is a full-service brokerage and facility management company serving the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan commercial markets. Led by Managing Director and President Tim Schlachter, CCIM, the SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty team is disciplined in all commercial real estate market segments, including investment, retail, multifamily, medical, office, flex/warehouse, industrial, land sales, and business brokerage. 

The firm consists of five full time employees, twelve licensed advisors, a dedicated Facility Management Lead/Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with thirty years of property management and operations experience, as well as a Maintenance Superintendent who has been active in the maintenance field for twenty-five years.

“With SVN®, we gain the opportunity to collaborate with a strong network of commercial real estate Advisors spread across the country, all of whom have highly specialized skill sets,” says Schlachter. “Joining SVN has already improved our ability to service our clients in a more in-depth and comprehensive manner.”

Through this strategic partnership, SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty looks forward to accelerating their growth within the next five years. With SVN’s collaborative network, leading technology platforms and proven systems for success, Schlachter and his team anticipate doubling the square footage of commercial properties under management by Q4 2023, as well as expanding and establishing a physical office in southeast Michigan by Q2 2024.

About SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty

SVN | Ascension Commercial Realty is a full-service brokerage and facility management company based in Toledo, Ohio. Their team of Advisors is disciplined in all market segments including investment, retail, multifamily, medical, office, office/warehouse, industrial, land sales, and business brokerage. For more information, visit https://svn-acre.com.

About SVN®
The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 2,000 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients.  SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. 

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

