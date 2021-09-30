SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN OHIO WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN | SUMMIT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE IN CLEVELAND

Boston, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boston, MA — (September 30, 2021) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, expands its footprint in Northeast Ohio with the grand opening of its new Cleveland-based office. Jerry Fiume, SIOR, CCIM, the Managing Director of SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors, and fellow SVN Broker Victor (Vic) S. Voinovich, CPA are partnering to deepen their services in the region.

Fiume’s franchise, SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC, has grown exponentially over the last five years, bringing over 35 years of experience in development, management, appraisal, and brokerage in most of the commercial property and service types. Together, Vic Voinovich and Jerry Fiume have been collaborating on transactions throughout Northeast Ohio for the past five years. Fiume has a team of 13 advisors specializing in hospitality, industrial, land, multi-family, office, self-storage, retail, and more.

“Vic and I are both driven by two things: strong relationships and expertise for our clients,” states Fiume. “This [expansion] not only differentiates us in the commercial real estate marketplace, but it also makes for a natural collaboration. Expertise and relationships informed our past and will drive our future growth.

”Combining Voinovich’s 40+ years of handling commercial real estate transactions in Northeast Ohio with Fiume’s 35+ years of experience will provide a full range of commercial real estate services to the Cleveland market. SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors intend to leverage their experience and knowledge of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio to support this joint operation and resources for the benefit of their combined client base.

“As the SVN® brand grows across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open approach to commercial real estate,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN. “SVN | Summit Commercial Real Estate’s new office in Cleveland, OH is a strong addition to SVN and we look forward to rapidly growing the SVN presence and culture in the Cleveland market.”

According to Fiume, the SVN Advisors will now be able to more deeply support the full Northeast Ohio region. For more information, please visit svnsummitcommercial.com.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,620 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

