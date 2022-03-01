Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SVN® Expands Presence in Rio Grande Valley, TX With the Addition of SVN | Kingside Realty

SVN® Expands Presence in Rio Grande Valley, TX With the Addition of SVN | Kingside Realty

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Weslaco, TX

Weslaco, TX
Weslaco, TX

Boston, MA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its new franchise office, SVN | Kingside Realty, headquartered in Weslaco, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley region.

Managing Director Zachary Sunderland, a 27-year old commercial real estate broker specializing in multifamily sales and management, established Kingside Realty in 2019. Sunderland brings over five years of multifamily real estate experience to his firm, most recently in commercial sales and management. Mr. Sunderland joins the SVN community as a “one-man shop” with immediate and aggressive growth plans.

“I was introduced to SVN at the exact right time in my career trajectory,” said Sunderland. “This alignment will enhance [Kingside Realty’s] access to unparalleled tools, support, wisdom, and exposure to grow and expand, all of which will allow us to better serve our clients. I’m looking forward to becoming part of the exciting future of commercial real estate.”

SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo stated, “As the SVN brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | Kingside Realty has long been an impactful leader in the Weslaco area and is a strong addition to this organization. We look forward to growing the SVN presence in Weslaco and beyond.”

About SVN®
The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients.  SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. 

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

LinkedIn: SVN® International Corp.
Instagram: @svninternationalcorp
Twitter: @SVNic
Facebook: @SVNIC

Attachment

  • Weslaco, TX 
CONTACT: SVN® Corporate Marketing Department
SVN International Corp.
marketing@svn.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.