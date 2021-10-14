SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN TEXAS WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN | J. BEARD REAL ESTATE – GREATER HOUSTON

Breaking News
After 18 years, The Woodlands-based commercial real estate firm springboards its resources by joining forces with SVN, a global leader in commercial real estate.

Boston, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston. Led by Managing Director Jeff Beard, CCIM, the firm’s services encompass leasing, brokerage, site acquisition, property management, development, consulting, and landlord/tenant representation services.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, located north of Houston, The J. Beard Real Estate Company was established in 2003 and is now one of the top commercial real estate brokerage firms and an industry leader in the Greater Houston area.

“On the heels of our 18th anniversary, the timing for this strategic alignment couldn’t be more ideal,” says Beard. “Our team is stronger than ever. We have grown over the years despite challenges like the ’08 financial crisis, dramatic swings from the local economy’s energy sector, natural disasters, and most recently, the global pandemic. Each and every time, our team pulled together and has emerged bigger and better.”

Beard continued, “It is important to note that the ownership and the client-centered culture of our firm haven’t changed. We will continue to have the same boutique focus on quality relationships with the same core values that our team embraces. This exciting alignment with SVN International will enhance our access to CRE resources, create new business growth options, and professional growth for our associates, all of which will help provide more ways to better serve our clients. We have the same ownership, the same market expertise delivered by the same entrepreneurial, boutique company, but now with a bigger, broader national and international reach.”

Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN, added, “As the SVN® brand expands across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open, and transparent approach to commercial real estate. SVN | J. Beard Real Estate has long been an impactful leader in Greater Houston and is yet another strong addition to the organization. We look forward to rapidly growing the SVN presence and culture in Houston, TX.”

For more information, please visit www.jbeardcompany.com.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all of our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities.  For more information, visit www.svn.com. 

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

