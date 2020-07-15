SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE GREATER SEATTLE MARKET WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN EASERICH

Boston, MA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVN), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announced the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Easerich located in Bellevue, WA. SVN Easerich specializes in retail, office, industrial, multifamily, leasing, restaurant, property management and corporate services.

Managing Directors Larry Eu, CCIM, CRRP and Lien Ma, CCIM, CRRP, are happy to team with SVN to expand their presence in the Greater Seattle area. “Our top priority is getting the most value for our clients and we believe national exposure via a top commercial real estate brand that markets to the entire brokerage community is the way to get it,” says Larry Eu, Managing Director. “With SVN we gain expanded visibility and marketing dexterity to deliver the best value possible no matter the geography or asset class. We now not only reach a business owner across town, but an investor across the globe.”

“As the SVN brand grows across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open approach to commercial real estate,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN, “SVN Easerich is another strong addition to SVN and we look forward to rapidly growing the SVN presence and culture in the Seattle area.”

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/

CONTACT: Sarah Vincent SVN International Corp 8022385550 [email protected]