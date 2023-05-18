Boston, MA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVN International Corp. (SVN), a global commercial real estate brand, has appointed Xavier Mufraggi as its Chief Executive Officer and Tim Spillane as its President.

“These two collaborative leaders are uniquely qualified to support SVN’s 200 owners as we accelerate our growth” said Mark Van Ness, SVN Founder.

Mufraggi joins SVN from YPO where, as CEO, he achieved a new milestone of 34,000 members in 150 countries. Prior to YPO, Mufraggi was president and CEO of Club Med Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he delivered $1.3 billion in annual revenue. Before heading the EMEA region, Mufraggi transformed Club Med North America and the Caribbean into a sustainable and profitable business unit through increased team engagement and digital transformation.

At SVN, Mufraggi’s focus will be on big picture strategy and the long-term growth of SVN and its network, with a focus on customer service and digital transformation – always aligned to what SVN Managing Directors need to succeed. In addition, Mufraggi will drive expansion into 40 additional US markets, helping CRE professionals to become their own boss and tap into SVN’s collective strength and opportunity.

“I approach the future of the CRE industry with an opportunity mindset, and it is clear that SVN is well-positioned for the future. We are already strong in customer service and digital, and we will continue to double down on this,” said Mufraggi. “At the heart of all of this is the opportunity for people in our network to be their own boss and win in their markets, and to help each other to be successful.”

Spillane joins SVN after almost three decades at Jones Lang LaSalle, most recently leading its corporate accounts business in the Midwest US. His commercial real estate career spans much of the industry, including running a number of global corporate client accounts, being part of JLL’s tenant representation business, and being a founding member of its Mission Critical Solutions practice.

Spillane is a founding member of Marquette University’s Center for Real Estate.

As president, Spillane’s focus at SVN is on operational growth, specifically through supporting SVN clients and employees to succeed. He’ll spend his time on the ground, and tap into his vast CRE experience to work with SVN Owners and Managing Directors to help them grow their business.

“SVN has a great reputation in the marketplace for being collaborative, respectful and ethical, as well as aligning its success to that of the communities where it does business. I’m excited to join a company that shares my values and beliefs,” said Spillane. “I’m looking forward to working with our Managing Directors and digging in to help them succeed. I see myself as a resource they can use to grow their business and achieve their goals.”

These appointments bring the SVN Difference to life. A powerhouse duo of Mufraggi and Spillane, collaborating as leaders will take SVN into the future, offering collective strength and accelerated growth to its clients, colleagues, and communities.



About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff with more than 200 SVN business owners across the globe, in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

CONTACT: SVN Marketing SVN International Corp. marketing@svn.com