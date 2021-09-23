SVT Robotics Named a 2021 “Cool Vendor” by Gartner®

SVT recognized among Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies

SVT Robotics SVT Robotics recognized among Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SVT Robotics, a disrupter in the industrial robotics space whose software accelerates and simplifies the integration and deployment of robotics, today announced that it has been named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner in the September 9, 2021, report titled, “Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2021.”

The Gartner report points out, “these cool vendors target the need for better supply chain execution productivity from digital investments in difficult economic conditions. Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to identify emerging supply chain execution technology vendors that can drive enhanced business value.” 1

“It is a unique honor to be named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor,’” said A.K. Schultz, co-founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. “The future of supply chain is adoption of robotics, and there needs to be a direct focus on solving the issue of multirobot orchestration and seamless interoperability. Our revolutionary platform is on the forefront of meeting this need, and we believe it’s leading to industry recognition such as the Cool Vendor.”

“Our SOFTBOT Platform continues to gain momentum due to its drag-and-drop connectivity and processing orchestration across many industry-leading automation and software systems, enabling companies to rapidly deploy fully integrated solutions that work in concert with each other,” said Michael Howes, co-founder and CPO of SVT Robotics. “It’s a game-changer like never before for piloting and adopting new technologies or adding more automation capacity.”

The information provided in the Gartner report is of value to all supply chain executives and industry professionals who are seeking new ways to streamline and expedite their supply chains.

SVT Robotics has been riding a surge of interest in their SOFTBOT Platform as well as receiving numerous awards for their groundbreaking technology. They won both the June 2021 Supply Chain Top Projects Award by Supply and Demand Chain Executive as well as the RILA 2021 Startup Innovation Award. They were also named a top-ten Best Product of 2021 by MHI.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1Gartner “Cool Vendors in Supply Chain Technologies, 2021” by Dwight Klappich, published Sept. 9, 2021

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is a software company that’s revolutionizing robot deployments in warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT’s SOFTBOT Platform empowers companies to compete in a quickly changing marketplace by enabling them to rapidly integrate any enterprise system with any robot or automation for any task—without custom code. Learn more about SVT Robotics at svtrobotics.com , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jennifer Podkasik

Media Contact

630-347-9338

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c73d5895-3d48-4403-8768-07c5628c008a