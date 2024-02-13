FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s campaign has regularly dropped large amounts of money on luxury items such as posh hotels, flights, yachts and limousines, including international travel.

The California Democrat has continued the trend as far away from his district as the United Arab Emirates in the final three months of 2023, Federal Election Commission filings reviewed by Fox News Digital show.

According to its year-end filings, Swalwell’s commit

[Read Full story at source]