LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swann, the leading brand of Do-It-Yourself security products for over 30 years, releases its CoreCam Pro™ Wireless Spotlight Security Camera that can be used as a standalone product or added with other products for a complete smart home surveillance solution.

The upgraded CoreCam Pro™ security camera is easy to set up and ready to use right out of the box. It is available in a single pack, two pack or three pack. The CoreCam Pro™ supersedes the earlier CoreCam™, with enhanced 2K resolution and a sensor spotlight to deter unwanted activity and assist with color night vision.

Included in the box is a 32GB microSD card for extra storage, a secure screw-in mounting stand, a USB to Micro USB charging cable, mounting screws and plugs, operating instructions and Swann Security theft deterrent stickers. Swann makes it easy to set up the camera without any fuss to provide peace of mind. It is compatible with the Swann Solar Panel to set and forget without the need to manually recharge

“We are pleased to be releasing an upgraded version of our CoreCam as our first product this year,” says Mike Lucas, CEO at Swann Security. “The CoreCam Pro Wireless Spotlight Security Camera provides an easy-to-use reliable solution for security needs and Swann looks forward to continuing protecting homes and businesses this year.”

Specifications of the CoreCam Pro™ from Swann include weatherproof construction, a 2K (4MP) quad HD viewing angle, a 100° wide angle, motion sensitivity, Swann’s signature True Detect™ thermal/heat-sensing PIR heat detection range that reaches up to 26ft / 8m, a rechargeable 6000mAh lithium battery, two-way audio, and more.

The CoreCam Pro™ works seamlessly with the highly rated Swann Security App (available in the Apple AppStore and Google Play Store), allowing you to view and control all Swann devices in one place. Swann’s products are also HeyGoogle and Alexa compatible.

An optional Secure+ Plan can be purchased for more features and storage but no subscription is required for Swann’s products.

ABOUT SWANN:

Swann has been in the security business for over 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions. Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions, all controllable via the Swann Security app, and wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann for the most up-to-date product and company news on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

