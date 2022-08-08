Swap TC Gets Into Data Analytics with SafeMarketCap

Swap TC is excited to announce the launch of its data analytics platform, called SafeMarketCap. This move is the first official unveiling of a Dapp in the project’s comprehensive ecosystem.

Lewes, DE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Listings Platform will provide discoverability for coins directly on the Swap TC tracking platform using the Token MetaData Tracker.

Discovering the SafeMarketCap Feature

SafeMarketCap will be a Swap TC division, enabling users to look up a coin by name or contract. It will also be fully customizable for token owners, who can switch between “light” and “dark” modes.

The user-friendly product lets investors easily customize the website placement widget system. In addition, three tabs are part of this tool: “Info Mode,” “Chart Mode,” and “Simple Mode.”

The Info Mode tab includes the tokenomics of the selected project on the left. The page has a live price chart in the middle and a more analytical view on the right. The Chart Mode displays several charts on the selected token. For example, it shows the live price, market cap, and the number of holders.

Finally, the Simple Mode contains a chat on the left side with people from all over the market discussing investments. Users will find a live price chart on the right that continuously updates itself.

The team shared a trailer video on the upcoming platform, creating hype about this new tool.

An Upcoming Ecosystem of Advanced Tools

SafeMarketCap will not be the only Dapp in Swap TC’s ecosystem. Reflections Tracker will allow users to connect their wallets and view their earned reflections directly on the website.

The Token MetaData Tracker will provide self-service access to ensure data accuracy and accessibility.

WebSwap will allow users to swap tokens on the website, with gas fees covered by the system. The Swap TC App will give access to all use-case token products.

Finally, the All-in-One Platform will increase the average person’s purchasing power directly using digital currency. The team wants to provide accurate and accessible data for the benefit of the community at large.

About Swap TC

Swap TC runs on the BNB Chain and rewards long-term holders individually in contrast to public tax models. The team is building the ideal ecosystem that all crypto users want, with powerful features and ease of use.

Swap TC is a long-term project to create an advanced ecosystem of cutting-edge tools. The first step of this process is SafeMarketCap. The tool gives users information about cryptocurrency assets and enables them to customize their experience.

The presale round for this project will be on the Reflex Finance Launchpad on August 12th at 4 PM UTC. The event will have a soft cap of 200 BNB and a hard cap threshold equal to 400 BNB. Each wallet will be able to buy a minimum of 0.1 BNB of these new tokens and a maximum of 5 BNB.

This move represents the beginning of a long journey for Swap TC and its team of experts. The project wishes to provide accurate and accessible data for the benefit of all. Investors look forward to following their progress and seeing how they continue to impact the digital currency world.

Everyone interested in learning more about Swap TC can refer to its website or the social media pages below.

CONTACT: Vlad Dmitry ceo -at- swaptc.com