Swapalease.com Releases Latest Figures on Lease Credit Approvals Showing an Increase for July

Lease Credit Approvals Reached 70.0% in July; Up from 67.6% in June

CINCINNATI, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, reports car lease credit applicants registered a 70.0% approval rate in July. The approval rate is an increase from the 67.6% rate in June.

The July number is also higher than the approval rate at the same time last year, when the approval rate was only at 65.1% after a few months of the pandemic setting in. The increase indicates consumer credit levels are also holding steady as more people are vaccinated from COVID-19. Additionally, households continue to save stimulus relief provided by the government.



As opposed to consumer borrowing, many are utilizing their savings accrued during the pandemic toward paying debt. With consumers reigning in their credit usage as well as lowering revolving debt, Americans are now looking to upgrade their vehicles to a newer model but are searching channels such as Swapalease.com for inventory that may not be readily available at a dealership.



Swapalease.com believes many of its site visitors and vehicle customers have solid credentials available to take over a person’s vehicle lease. The stability to have more flexibility in leasing through economic uncertainly may contribute to an increase in shoppers looking to lease vehicles through the secondary market – where lease payments are much more appealing than what’s offered at a dealership.



“Since credit strength is continuing to stabilize due to the figures maintained throughout the third and fourth quarters, lease credit approvals slightly decreased during the months of May and June,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “Since Americans were either saving or paying down debt with their government stimulus money, consumer credit confidence ultimately grew. This has led to an increase in credit approvals during the month of July – hinting at larger spending in future quarters.”



Swapalease.com matches a person wanting out of their existing vehicle lease contract with a car shopper looking to take over a short-term vehicle lease. The marketplace has thousands of cars and trucks available for transfer to anywhere in the continental U.S.



About Swapalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com .