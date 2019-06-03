Breaking News
Home / Top News / SWARM’s Next Generation Zero-Fee Digital Securities Issuance Platform Live Now.

SWARM’s Next Generation Zero-Fee Digital Securities Issuance Platform Live Now.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

First funds to use new compliant fundraising and issuance tools now open for investing.

BERLIN, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

SWARM, a non-profit providing open infrastructure for digital securities, announced today the launch of its next generation technology which enables the issuance of digital securities across major blockchains.

Today we launch the latest technological incarnation of our mission to make investment markets more trustworthy and accessible to all. Our experience in the 18 months since launching and operating our blockchain for digital securities indicated that issuers needed a higher degree of flexibility and customization than what the market had to offer. At the same time, users were facing usability issues combined with high fees, presenting barriers for issuers and users to enter a very nascent market. As a result we were able to build an infrastructure that offers state of the art issuance, onboarding, and custody – and made it entirely free. We believe this will contribute to bringing a swath of opportunities to the market, and start to deliver on the long promised potential of STOs,” said SWARM Co-Founder Philipp Pieper.

SWARM’s next generation issuance platform, alongside its Market Access Protocol (MAP), allows issuers to compliantly bring their digital securities to the blockchain of their choice, to accept investment in broad range of fiat and cryptocurrencies of their choice, and to facilitate the compliant trading and transfers of these digital assets amongst market participants.

Resolute.Fund, a US-based real estate fund and INDX, a UK-based passive income fund, are the first to have launched on this new platform and are open for investment now.

“We intend this to be the first of a number of opportunities we will offer to global investors. Without SWARM, however, we would not have been able to bring REZ to the STO market. SWARM’s no fee model and process make issuing a digital security feasible and efficient. First time funds, and even established fund managers like us, are now able to take advantage of the benefits of tokenization and offer their unique investments to a much wider network of investors. We are proud to be a launch partner for this groundbreaking open technology,” said Andy Strott, Founder and CEO of Resolute.Fund.

“Like us, SWARM aims to unlock the enormous untapped potential in the realm of cryptocurrency investing. While we mitigate the volatility of crypto with our Masternode index fund and open this lucrative asset class to all investors, SWARM paves the way for more people to take part in the market by eliminating cost-prohibitive upfront fees and simplifying and streamlining compliance. Together we’re removing the barriers for more people to enjoy crypto passive income,” said Jonathan DeCartaret, CEO of INDX Capital.

SWARM’s new issuance platform is live now, with openly accessible self-serve tools coming shortly. The legacy SWARM platform and blockchain will be sunset after ample time with safe migration procedures for user credentials and funds.

About SWARM

SWARM is a non-profit providing open infrastructure for the compliant issuance and trading of digital securities. Asset owners and fund managers can issue security tokens on the blockchain of their choice using SWARM’s technology, facilitating fractional ownership of formerly exclusive asset classes like real estate funds and private equity. Token issuers pay no fees, and participate in the community by staking SWM tokens for the life of their security token, regardless of their choice of blockchain. SWARM’s issuance and fundraising modules, and the growing network of providers building on Market Access Protocol, pave the way for issuers and investors to benefit from this technology without friction.

Media Contact: [email protected]

CONTACT: Vivian Jane
SWARM
4042468885
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.