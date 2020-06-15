SweeGen’s Bestevia Reb B Stevia Sweetener Ready for Commercial Production

Food and Beverage Manufacturers Can Start Formulating in Anticipation of Regulatory Approvals.

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SweeGen announced today its successful commercial production of Bestevia Reb B, a highly soluble stevia sweetener, supported and protected by its patent properties focused on Reb B, that provides a great sweet taste in reduced sugar formulations, with excellent performance in a range of applications — especially beverages.

The taste and performance benefits of SweeGen’s Bestevia Reb B add up to great value for food and beverage manufacturers because for the price equivalent to sugar, it is scalable, non-caloric, and sustainable, making it an attractive natural sweetener to use in products.

SweeGen’s Reb B joins its rich portfolio of Bestevia sugar reduction solutions, including Rebs D, E and M. This expansion of sweetener offerings strengthens SweeGen’s ability to deliver highly relevant, unique sugar reduction solutions. Combined with SweeGen’s proprietary application technology and expertise in using Bestevia Reb B, food and beverage manufacturers will have a broader toolkit to tackle the challenges of reducing sugar across their product lines.

“Bestevia Reb B adds dimension to our world-class supply of next generation non-GMO stevia sweeteners,” said Shari Mahon, senior vice president of application technology. “Bestevia Reb B performs great in beverages because it is highly soluble, non-caloric and 150 times sweeter than sucrose. Brands looking to make functional beverages with unique flavors and nutritional ingredients will find Reb B provides the flexibility and great taste they need in formulation.”

The regulatory work for Bestevia Reb B is underway for earning both FDA GRAS status and The Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) acceptance. “We want to share Bestevia Reb B globally. Our vision is to make it commercially accessible to all food and beverage manufacturers in the world, as we aim toward regulatory approvals in every market,” said Hadi Omrani, director of technical and regulatory affairs.

Consumers who are adopting health and wellness lifestyles are looking to make better choices for themselves and their families. Awareness of obesity and diabetes prevention habits is driving consumers to seek products with great taste containing less or no sugar. SweeGen’s expert application team has a pulse on consumer trends for understanding regional tastes and sugar reduction. The company is expanding its position in sugar reduction solutions by launching its global Food and Beverage Application Centers. The Latin-America center in Mexico City is ready to open in July.

SweeGen’s proprietary Bestevia stevia sweeteners are produced through a patented bio-conversion process, which begins with the stevia leaf to achieve high-purity clean tasting Rebs D, E and M, and now B.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is a sugar reduction solutions company dedicated to the development, production and distribution of zero-calorie stevia sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Rebs, B, D, E and M stevia leaf sweeteners. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

