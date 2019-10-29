SWEEGEN’S NON-GMO REB M HEADED FOR APPROVAL BY EFSA

Food regulatory authority (EFSA) finds no safety concern for Bestevia® Rebaudioside M

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stevia-based sweetener company SweeGen announced today the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) food additive and flavoring panel found no safety concerns for its bioconverted Rebaudioside M (Reb M) stevia leaf sweetener.

This is great news for European food and beverage manufacturers, as consumers are looking to reduce their sugar intake and demanding clean label and great taste. Product developers can now start formulating sugar-reduced, low-calorie, and non-GMO products in anticipation of final approval in 2020.

The global sweetener market is valued at approximately $100 billion. Non-GMO stevia sweeteners have led the way in replacing sugar in foods and beverages, nutritional products, pharmaceuticals and many other market products world-wide.

SweeGen is the first company to receive the EFSA panel’s safety status for any steviol glycoside produced by alternative technologies. To achieve high purity clean-tasting and non-GMO stevia leaf sweeteners, SweeGen uses an enzymatic bioconversion process starting with stevia leaf extract. This process enabled SweeGen to obtain the Non-GMO Project verification for its Bestevia® stevia sweeteners.

Bestevia® Reb M was commercialized in 2017 and has already been approved in many regions around the world. Final EFSA approval is expected in 2020.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen’s robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact [email protected] and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

###

Attachment