SWEET BABY SHADE LAUNCHES “GIVING BACK” DONATION TO HELP FAMILIES WITH INFANTS & YOUNG CHILDREN AFFECTED BY COVID-19

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Sweet Baby Shade Giving Back!

As we all adapt to new social distancing "best practices", during this COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet Baby Shade wants to help parents increase the safety of taking their baby or young child outside for a walk in their stroller while observing the 6-ft or more distance separation.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STEINER INNOVATIONS, LLC AKA “Sweet Baby Shade”, a small company with a unique product wants to help in this time of immense need for many families with infants and young children. “Since we are a small company with a mission to help others, we have decided to donate 150 Sweet Baby Shades; 75 INFANT models and 75 TODDLER Deluxe models,” said Don Steiner, president of STEINER INNOVATIONS.

As we all adapt to new social distancing “best practices”, Sweet Baby Shade wants to help parents increase the safety of taking their baby or young child outside for a walk in their stroller while observing the 6-ft or more separation. Not only does Sweet Baby Shades help to protect your baby’s eyes and skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, they also provide an additional layer of protection for your little one’s face while outside. Your Sweet Baby Shade acts as a barrier and deterrent for any unwanted hands reaching into the stroller and your baby’s personal space.

DETAILS of the Donation are found on the company’s website:
https://www.sweetbabyshade.com/pages/giveaways

Mr. Steiner went on to say, “The last few weeks have been an extraordinary challenge for all of us. We sincerely hope your family and loved ones are safe and healthy. At Sweet Baby Shade, we have been carefully monitoring the rapidly changing coronavirus (COVID-19) developments across the United States and around the world. With the virus showing no signs of slowing down, we are committed to the health and safety of our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Steiner, a leading entrepreneur, founded STEINER INNOVATIONS in 2012 with the goal of creating products and solutions to improve the quality of life for families. Mr. Steiner is also President of Profit Recovery Partners (PRP) LLC, a leading cost reduction consulting firm in North America.

About Steiner Innovations, LLC AKA “Sweet Baby Shade”
STEINER INNOVATIONS, LLC develops and brings to the market products at a low cost to improve consumers’ standard of living. The company is built on core values that serve customers first with its goals to deliver original ideas and practical products. To learn more, visit https://www.sweetbabyshade.com/ or call (714) 617-3095.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7553558e-5bf8-47f7-a720-bd5fe8284f3d

