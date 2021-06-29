Breaking News
Sweet Grass Vodka Announces Partnership With InterContinental Beverage Capital

Charleston based Sweet Grass Vodka, a leading craft spirits company announced today that InterContinental Beverage Capital will join its team

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Charleston based Sweet Grass Vodka, a leading craft spirits, innovation company, announced today that InterContinental Beverage Capital will join its team and take a minority ownership position in the company.

Sweet Grass is led by Charleston resident and founder, Jarrod Swanger and Chicago native and entrepreneur Brian Friedopfer. They introduced Sweet Grass Vodka to the highly competitive spirits market in late 2020, and already is currently available on-line, in Total Wine’s southeast locations, and through distributors in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Illinois. Sweet Grass is in the midst of a rapid scale-up and expansion while it completes its second location, a state-of-the-art craft distillery and bottling plant in Charleston’s Brewery District. The distillery is scheduled to open in September of this year.

InterContinental Beverage Capital is an established, New York based, advisory and investment group that works in the beverage, CPG, and infused-beverage sectors, with deep experience in all industry segments and disciplines.

Jarrod Swanger, CEO of Sweet Grass said, “After creating the brand and building the foundational consumer and market positionings it was time to bring in true beverage expertise. I had worked with IBC in a past venture and found their knowledge and network impressive and invaluable. It is just what Sweet Grass needs at this point in its evolution. IBC, serving on our board of advisors, will help Sweet Grass Vodka continue its national expansion and ensure it has the knowledge and resources to fulfill its vision.”

Sweet Grass Vodka is a family owned, locally sourced, craft spirit made from the highest quality potatoes. Its immediate priorities are extending its message and reach to its growing legions of consumer-converts who are discovering Sweet Grass daily, introducing it to key markets and distributors, all while keeping up with accelerating demand and completing the construction of its distillery and tasting room.

Joe Messina, Founding Partner of IBC said, “We are excited to work with Jarrod and Brian to help make their vision a reality. IBC will initially focus on strategy and foundational business elements and then assist in scale up and capitalization efforts.”

Sweet Grass Information

Sweet Grass Vodka is a Charleston based spirits and distilling company. Founded in 2020 by Jarrod Swanger and Brian Friedopfer. Its purpose is to build innovative, high quality craft spirit brands and provide unique and exciting consumer experiences in its distillery.

For more information, log onto http://sweetgrassvodka.com

Contact: [email protected]

About IBC

InterContinental Beverage Capital is a New York-based advisory, and investment firm focused on the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries. IBC has a worldwide network of strategic industry contacts, capital resources, consultants, recruiters, and management teams with representative offices in Atlanta, Boca-Raton, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and Lugano, Switzerland.

For more information, log onto http: http://inbevcapital.com/

Media Contact:

InterContinental Beverage Capital, Investor Relations, 212-634-7277, [email protected]

