Gladish brings a rare skill set to the role, combining years of experience in finance, cannabis cultivation and cannabis industry capital loans

DENVER, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has announced that Peter Gladish has joined the organization as a Senior Originator. Gladish will be based out of SLMC’s West Palm Beach office.

“Besides being a razor-sharp professional, Peter has a unique background that makes him especially well-suited to our team,” said Andrew Kaye, Chief Commercial Officer of SLMC. “He has years of experience in finance preparing detailed financial analysis and underwriting nearly $3.5 billion in proposed transactions, as well as hands-on operational experience cultivating cannabis in Northern California. In addition, he has direct experience providing financing to cannabis operators throughout the United States. He understands the unique challenges companies in this expanding industry face as they go about securing capital to scale their businesses.”

Gladish launched his career in finance in 2007, working as a senior financial analyst for Eastdil Secured. Shortly thereafter, he joined BRE Properties where he worked alongside the CFO to generate quarterly results and forecasts for a portfolio that included 21,000 multifamily units and a $800M development pipeline. In 2015 he founded Gold County Green and purchased a 12-acre farm in Northern California to grow cannabis for qualified patients under Prop 215 where he oversaw operations, finances, quality control and sales while growing the business to $1M in annual revenue. Most recently, Gladish was an Enterprise Account Executive at Bespoke Financial where he provided working capital loans to cannabis companies nationwide. He graduated from Brown University in 2006 with a BA in History.

“Growing up in the Bay Area, cannabis has always played a part in my life,” Gladish said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to utilize my unique skill set in finance, as well as my hands-on operational experience to help this incredible, emerging industry reach its full potential. Cannabis businesses face unique challenges, especially regarding accessing non-dilutive financing. SLMC has a stellar team and plenty of dry powder to provide operators the rocket fuel they need to achieve their goals.”

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. To learn more visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

