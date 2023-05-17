Gold Leaf Florida LLC secures financing for a significant purchase of LED grow lights from FOHSE, a member of SLMC’s preferred vendor program

DENVER, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has announced that it is providing Gold Leaf Florida LLC (“Gold Leaf”) with financing for a major purchase of horticultural LED lighting through FOHSE, a world-class manufacturer of grow lights in the SLMC Preferred Vendor Program.

Gold Leaf is affiliated with Gold Leaf MD, a Maryland cannabis company that has successfully operated a dispensary and delivery service in Annapolis. Gold Leaf secured one of only 22 Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (“MMTC”) licenses in the state of Florida. These are granted to fully vertically integrated operations, and are highly valued owing both due to their scarcity and the significant economic potential of cannabis companies in Florida.

“Operating a successful company is difficult in the best of circumstances,” said Mark Seid, Founder and Executive Vice President of Gold Leaf. “However, cannabis companies face many unique challenges. One of the biggest is how hard it can be to access financing for purchasing equipment, like lights. SLMC stepped in to help us when we needed it most, and FOHSE is one of the best light manufacturers in the industry. Our business relies upon great cultivation, and this financing helps ensure that we will have the best cultivation facilities in the state.”

“We’re excited to welcome Gold Leaf to the FOHSE family,” said Hershel Gerson, Chief Financial Officer at FOHSE. “When we joined forces with SLMC for this program, we did so with clients like Gold Leaf in mind. Their success is our success, and there’s no better feeling than knowing our positive impact on the trajectory of their cultivation.”

Gold Leaf was founded by three partners who have already built some of the most successful cultivation, manufacturing, and retail cannabis businesses in the country and who wanted to bring that expertise to Florida. They view the Sunshine State as the best and most underserved cannabis market in the country because it lacks high-quality cannabis, high-quality retail establishments, and knowledgeable, customer-service-oriented budtenders.

“The team at Gold Leaf is absolutely top-notch,” said Andrew Kaye, Chief Commercial Officer of SLMC. “They come with vast experience in the exciting new cannabis frontier, and it’s great to collaborate with FOHSE to provide their clients access to our services. We created the Preferred Vendor Program specifically to help businesses like Gold Leaf that have urgent equipment needs to manage their cash flows, but lack access to traditional financing. We cannot wait to see how Gold Leaf’s business in Florida grows.”

FOHSE is an industry-leading manufacturer of cannabis lights, whose focus is on developing technology that makes it possible to dramatically boost yields in cannabis crops. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a competitive advantage by increasing the velocity of their sales. Through SLMC’s lending platform, vendors are able to provide their customers with a source of financing to make expensive purchases of equipment, which means those clients can spread their capital and manage cash flow across a broader range of business needs. The program is also distinguished by providing quick approval for the majority of qualifying customers and offering opportunities for co-marketing through press releases, joint branding, and coordinated appearances at conferences and trade shows.

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach. To learn more visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

About Gold Leaf

Gold Leaf Florida is a vertically integrated cannabis firm serving the needs of the growing Florida market. The company is committed to the highest-quality medicinal cannabis products as well as best-in-class customer service. Gold Leaf currently operate one dispensary in Sebring, and has plans to open additional locations in North Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Delray Beach and Miami. For more information, visit Gold Leaf online .

About FOHSE

FOHSE’s company name is an acronym standing for “The Future of Horticultural Science and Engineering,” and that accurately describes the company’s mission. As the leading manufacturer of high-performance LED grow lights designed for cannabis cultivation, FOHSE’s sole focus and passion is to create lighting solutions that enable previously unobtainable results, such as increasing productivity by as much as 30-60%. The company’s unwavering commitment to advancing technology and finding more efficient and sustainable solutions has made them a game-changer for thousands of commercial and home growers. To learn more, visit www.fohse.com or call 888.FOHSE.77.