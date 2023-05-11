Mom’s favourite berry is grown sustainably in California and easy to enjoy this Mother’s Day

It’s so easy to learn how to make strawberry hearts from fresh strawberries! In just a few minutes you can transform a few strawberries into an even more special treat that can be shared as-is, or dipped in chocolate.

Create your own edible roses with California strawberries! Use strawberry roses to garnish desserts or create a “bouquet” as a gift for your loved ones.

WATSONVILLE, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend with fun, family-friendly snacks and desserts that feature Mom’s favourite berry – strawberries! It’s easy to make classic and creative strawberry treats at home this Mother’s Day that the whole family will enjoy.

While Canada cannot produce enough strawberries to meet the high demand for this favourite berry, California farmers provide about 90% of the strawberries imported into Canada from the U.S. Not only are they delivering the sunny taste of strawberries year-round, but they are doing so sustainably, too. Most strawberry farmers live and work in the communities where they farm – so protecting the health of the people, land and environment is their top priority.

“Our multi-generational family-owned farms take pride in growing strawberries with care for the environment as well as the people ‘behind the berry,’ and we hope families across Canada have fun enjoying strawberries in the kitchen this Mother’s Day,” said Chris Christian of the California Strawberry Commission. “California strawberries bring the fresh taste of summer to every occasion, and Canadians can enjoy them year-round in classic treats and inventive new dishes.”

California strawberries are the perfect ingredient for delicious treats the whole family can enjoy this Mother’s Day. Make your own strawberry bouquets or chocolate-covered strawberries or include them in your favourite pancake or waffle mix.

To show your love for Mom this Mother’s Day, surprise her with these easy and yummy Strawberry Hearts! (Follow these directions or watch the video to follow along)

Rinse and pat dry fresh California strawberries, then use a small, sharp knife to carve out the stem in a circular motion. Cut the strawberry in half and create a small V-shape at the top center of each berry half. Insert a wooden stick at the bottom of the heart shape. Melt chocolate chips in the microwave and dip strawberries in the melted chocolate. Let them dry on parchment paper until the chocolate firms. Voila!

Looking for a fancier way to impress your loved ones? Try turning your strawberries into Strawberry Roses! (Follow these directions or watch the video to follow along)

Rinse and dry your strawberries, then slice halfway down on one side to create a “petal”. Use your knife to gently curl the petal outwards and repeat on the other three sides to create four base petals. Keep adding staggered petals above until you reach the top, then slit the top to create a “bud.” Push a skewer into the bottom and adjust the petals as needed. Make a bouquet of these pretty Strawberry Roses to impress your friends and family!

For more information about California strawberries and recipe inspiration for every occasion, visit www.californiastrawberries.com.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY COMMISSION

The California Strawberry Commission represents more than 400 strawberry farmers, shippers, and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research, and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms, and communities.

