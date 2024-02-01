SweetWater 420 Fest is Back Featuring 25+ Artists

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the largest craft brewer in the Southeast and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is thrilled to announce the return of SweetWater 420 Fest, one of Atlanta’s most anticipated annual music festivals, scheduled for April 20-21, 2024 at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards. Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company and Pullman Yards, this year’s event promises a reinvigorated experience, making a grand comeback in full festival glory for the first time since 2022. Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

Coinciding with Earth Day (April 22) celebrations, 420 Fest is back to a full two-day festival format with over twenty-five acts across three unique indoor and outdoor stages at the historic Pullman Yards grounds, which will also feature local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, the Planet 420 non-profit village, and much more. The venue hosted last fall’s Highball festival, which was rated by USAToday as one of the Top 10 Best New music festivals in the country.

“420 Fest is back, and we’re gearing up to throw one of the biggest parties yet. In true SweetWater 420 Fest spirit, we’re bringing the hottest acts in music to the heart of the South’s craft beer revolution. We’re excited to start a new chapter for 420 Fest in partnership with Pullman Yards, which is the perfect venue for this beloved event,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks, including lineup, sustainability initiatives, charities, non-profits, and environmental workshops, food and artist market offerings, and activations.

“We couldn’t be prouder to be working with the 420 Fest. The artists and the festivities we have planned for this year’s event will honor the ethos, spirit, and history of this beloved cultural institution and will truly mark this year’s fest as an epic new chapter and harbinger of many exciting years to come at Pullman Yards,” says Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen of Atomic Entertainment.

Early Bird tickets for SweetWater 420 Fest will go on sale Thursday, February 01 at 1 p.m. EST at www.SweetWater420Fest.com. All ticket types and extras are available online at www.SweetWater420Fest.com.

SweetWater 420 Fest is produced by SweetWater Brewing Company and Pullman Yards. Visit www.SweetWater420Fest.com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @420Fest. Pullman Yards is located at 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. Sweetwater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Pullman Pratt District

Initially built in 1904 by Pratt Engineering, the site was home to the manufacturing of fertilizer bombs during WWI and the patenting of liquid carbonated gasses purchased by a then-startup, The Coca-Cola Company. In 1922, The Pullman Company purchased and expanded the site. Pullman, renowned for luxurious rail travel across the country, hired African American men as porters to service rail car passengers. The Brotherhood of the Sleeper Car Porters was the first organized African-American labor union and was instrumental in the civil rights movement. In 2017 the site was purchased by Atomic Entertainment, who has transformed the Pullman Yards into the premier arts and entertainment destination in the southeast, showcasing a variety of world-class exhibits, restaurants, cultural events, concerts, festivals, corporate events, private parties, galleries while serving as the filming destination of some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters including HUNGER GAMES, FAST AND FURIOUS, BABY DRIVER, and BAD BOYS 3.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Media: Chris Hong, [email protected], (970) 924 – 0704 ext. 2103

Pullman Yards Media: Chad Shearer, [email protected], 404.614.0006

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, [email protected]

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, [email protected]