Introducing SweetWater Spirits SweetWater Spirits are the perfect companion for summer outings and barbecues and now available at select grocery and liquor stores, as well as bars and restaurants, offering consumers an opportunity to elevate their beverage choices.

SweetWater Brewing Company Introduces New SweetWater Spirits SweetWater Spirits: a new collection of bright and refreshing ready-to-drink mixed cocktails in a can featuring two spirits-based cocktails Vodka Soda Citrus and Vodka Soda Punch available in 12-ounce cans at 105 calories each. SweetWater Spirits are tasty libations, featuring premium vodka and real citrus fruit juices.

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the ninth largest craft brewer in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announces the launch of SweetWater Spirits, a new collection of bright and refreshing ready-to-drink mixed cocktails in a can featuring two spirits-based cocktails Vodka Soda Citrus and Vodka Soda Punch available in 12-ounce cans at 105 calories each. SweetWater Spirits are tasty libations, featuring premium vodka and real citrus fruit juices.

Vodka Soda Citrus : Immerse yourself in the zesty allure of premium vodka combined with a harmonious blend of orange and lime. This low-calorie, ready-to-drink cocktail offers a burst of brightness and refreshing notes destined to invigorate your senses.

: Immerse yourself in the zesty allure of premium vodka combined with a harmonious blend of orange and lime. This low-calorie, ready-to-drink cocktail offers a burst of brightness and refreshing notes destined to invigorate your senses. Vodka Soda Punch: Embark on a thrilling flavor journey with a tantalizing combination of strawberry and lime. Each sip of this artfully crafted cocktail will transport you to a world of pure refreshment and delightful indulgence.

“The ready-to-drink cocktail category is witnessing rapid growth, and we are thrilled to introduce the new SweetWater Spirits line,” said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer at Tilray Brands. “We have crafted delicious and refreshing low-calorie cocktails using premium vodka, ensuring a sensory experience that surpasses expectations.”

SweetWater Spirits are the perfect companion for summer outings and barbecues and now available at select grocery and liquor stores, as well as bars and restaurants, offering consumers an opportunity to elevate their beverage choices. Find it near you using SweetWater’s Beer Finder. SweetWater Spirits enthusiasts can also savor their favorite cocktails at SweetWater’s newly established branded bars within Atlanta’s iconic Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer.

Visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com to discover the perfect craftsmanship, flavor, and refreshment blend with SweetWater Spirits’ Vodka Soda Citrus and Vodka Soda Punch.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 9th largest craft brewers in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

SweetWater Brewing Company Media:

Chris Hong, christopher.hong@rygr.us, (970) 924 – 0704 ext. 2103,

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2731b25-84b5-4d22-b39f-c5aabcac4e54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31208893-29d5-475d-bff6-9ba49602a6d3