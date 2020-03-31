S’WELL ANNOUNCES B CORPORATION CERTIFICATION

The design company for good continues its commitment to sustainable living ahead of its 10-year anniversary

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — S’well, a design company for good, proudly announced its newly earned B Corporation (B Corp) Certification today, furthering the brand’s commitment as a leader in sustainable living. By joining the Certified B Corp community, S’well becomes part of a global movement of for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good.

“This certification reconfirms the commitment S’well made 10 years ago when we launched with a mission to support the planet and its people,” said Sarah Kauss, Founder. “By certifying as a B Corp, we have met the highest levels of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. S’well is committed to creating even more impact in the years to come through the products and services we create, the programs we launch and the people with whom we work.”

B Corp is made up of over 3,000 businesses in over 70 countries, across 150 industries inspiring tens of thousands of other companies to follow their lead by measuring their impact, changing their corporate structure, and building better businesses. Unlike traditional corporations, B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders: customers, workers, communities, and the environment.

“We are thrilled to welcome S’well to our community of Certified B Corporations who are redefining success in business to balance both profit and purpose,” said Andy Fyfe, Senior Manager, B Corp Growth & Activation. “S’well’s move to certify as a B Corp is more than a stamp of approval for their pre-existing mission and programming, but ensures the company will continue to move the needle forward in partnership with their now fellow B Corps on even more exciting initiatives in the near future.”

For more information about S’well’s company mission and values, please visit swell.com. For more information on B Corp Certification, visit bcorporation.net.

About S’well:

Launched in 2010, S’well is a global manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of reusable, insulated products that created the first hydration fashion accessory. S’well continues to develop new products and offerings for consumers dedicated to discovering more ways to use less. S’well products are beautifully crafted, BPA/BPS-free and composed of food-grade, stainless steel. Most S’well beverage products keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12, while its S’well Eats food bowls offer extended temperature control and versatility. Additional product lines include S’ip by S’well and S’nack by S’well.

S’well is committed to helping create and sustain positive change, by minimizing single-use plastic consumption through programs like the Million Bottle Project and supporting communities in need with UNICEF and Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). S’well has been named to the Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing, privately-held companies (#99) and a #1 Fastest-Growing, Women-Led Company by The Women Presidents’ Organization, among other honors. S’well products are sold in 65 countries. Visit www.swell.com to learn more.

About B Lab:

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. B Lab’s initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs and software, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet. To date, there are over 3,000 Certified B Corps in 150 industries and 70 countries, and over 70,000 companies use the B Impact Assessment. Visit bcorporation.net for more information.

