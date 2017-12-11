Swezey expands home energy services with Eguana based Solar + Storage package in Long Island

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:EGT) (OTCQB:EGTYF), one of the leaders in power conversion and control systems for distributed energy storage, is pleased to announce New York based Sossin Group LLC has teamed up with Swezey Fuel and National Energy Connection (NEC) to offer a complete solar + storage package for Long Island residents. Further details here.

The value-added package combining solar and storage with an advanced Energy Management Controller (EMC) allows home owners to take full advantage of Utility inter-connection and incentive programs including the 30% federal tax credit.

“Renewables growth is expected to grow quickly in New York markets with current and anticipated incentive programs,” commented Justin Holland, CEO of Eguana Technologies. “This is a natural expansion of services and products for Swezey and The Sossin Group has put together a full-service team including National Energy Connection.”

In addition to electricity cost savings Swezey customers will enjoy full back up power mode provided by the Eguana AC battery keeping the lights on and the customers warm through grid failures and power outages. Coupled with smart software technology full control of the energy management needs can now be managed through a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

The Eguana AC Battery can be purchased separately for back up power installations or as part of the complete package.

About Sossin Group LLC

Primarily focused in the five boroughs of New York City, the Sossin Group LLC is a team of experienced professionals bringing over 30 years of sales, marketing and channel development expertise both commercially and residentially. Led by Kevin Sossin, the team’s core competency has been launching electrical, industrial, solar heating and HVAC product lines through an established network serving real estate developers, property managers, and the general contracting community of New York.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures high performance power controls for residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has more than 15 years’ experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

Company Inquiries Justin Holland CEO, Eguana Technologies Inc. +1.416.728.7635 [email protected]

Forward Looking Information

The reader is advised that some of the information herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning assigned by National Instruments 51-102 and other relevant securities legislation. In particular, we include: statements pertaining to the value of our power controls to the energy storage market and statements concerning the use of proceeds and the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or future events or developments, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. Readers are also directed to the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent audited Financial Statements which may be found on its website or at sedar.com The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.