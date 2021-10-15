Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Swift Prepared Foods Agrees to Purchase Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc.

Swift Prepared Foods Agrees to Purchase Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

JBS USA Subsidiary to Purchase California-based Entity for $90 Million

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swift Prepared Foods, a consumer packaged goods company and subsidiary of JBS USA, a global food company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire California-based Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc., for $90 million.

Founded in 1990, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats produces a variety of quality smoked bacon, ham and turkey products for sale to retail and wholesale customers under the Sunnyvalley brand. The purchase includes one production facility in Manteca, Calif., and the company employs more than 300 team members. Sunnyvalley’s gross revenues are $150 million annually.

“Today’s announcement is consistent with our company’s long-term strategy to increase our value-added and branded portfolio, and provide even more diverse product offerings to customers and consumers,” said Tom Lopez, president and chief operating officer, Swift Prepared Foods. “Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats makes delicious food products, has an impressive history and a reputation for exceptional quality and service. We look forward to welcoming the dedicated Sunnyvalley team members to Swift Prepared Foods and continuing to grow the brand.”

Bill Andreetta, president and founder of Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, will continue to lead the business as part of the Swift Prepared Foods team.

“I am extremely proud of everything Sunnyvalley has accomplished and excited about joining one of the world’s leading food companies,” said Bill Andreetta, president, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats. “We will continue to operate as usual with a focus on quality and service for our customers, as we work to grow our business. With the support of Swift Prepared Foods, the future looks very bright.”

Swift Prepared Foods currently operates seven production facilities in Booneville, Miss., Elkhart, Ind., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Swanton, Vt. Its newest ready-to-eat bacon facility opened in May 2021 in Moberly, Mo. Construction is also currently underway on a greenfield Italian meats production facility in Columbia, Mo. The company was acquired by JBS USA in 2017 and has experienced significant growth since acquisition. Visit swiftpreparedfoods.com to learn more.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT JBS USA
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.