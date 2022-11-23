Founder Andréa Bernholtz blends the concept of shapewear with swimwear to create a sustainable luxury brand for an endless summer experience

Kelly Hu x SWIMINISTA Pictured: Kelly Hu – Photo Credit: dimitry Loiseau

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SWIMINISTA sets the standard for sustainable luxury in next-generation swimwear design with innovative styles that beautifully solve some of the biggest real-world swimsuit problems. Founder Andréa Bernholtz spent years researching what women truly want in terms of fit and support, engineering every design element to create the world’s first problem solving swim brand. After introducing a string of innovative collaborations with some of today’s most iconic couturiers, the brand now reveals exciting plans for 2023.

Having expanded their line into Australia for a truly endless summer, Bernholtz and her design team has recently debuted a menswear collection featuring original prints by Australian artist, James Peter Henry , in luxury recycled fabrics and sophisticated fits for which the brand is known. While brands across the industry continue to raise prices, SWIMINISTA is making waves by lowering theirs to show appreciation to their customers.

In spring 2023 SWIMINISTA will launch a capsule collection showcasing additional original prints by the House of Christian Lacroix, James Peter Henry, and more. Bernholtz ensures that giving back remains part of SWIMINISTA’s foundational DNA with an All Pink Capsule Collection that always gives back to Breast Cancer Awareness (not just in October). The pink swimsuits feature best-selling styles in signature fuschia, with a portion of proceeds donated to THE Breast Cancer Foundation’s “BCF Cares.” Sales from a special JPH Pink collection by James Peter Henry also go toward supporting the foundation’s mission to care for newly diagnosed patients and empower them on their journey.

SWIMINISTA will also debut 15+ new retail partnerships in the coming year, including boutiques at:

Four Seasons Resort & Residences – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Westlake Village Inn – Westlake Village, CA

Boulders Resort & Spa – Scottsdale, AZ

Lulu’s Boutique – Bend, OR

Trotting Fox Boutique – Jacksonville, OR

Merle Norman – Edwards, CO

Kiss Me Kate – Phoenix, AZ

Nani Nalu – Minneapolis, MN

Kimpton La Peer Hotel – West Hollywood, CA

The Kahala Hotel & Resort – Honolulu, HI

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach – Dana Point, CA

Tahoe Style – Olympic Valley, CA

KSL Resorts – nationwide

Bikini Bird – Kailua, HI

DAL MKT – Dallas, TX

In-store and online shoppers can also browse a new Fashionista Finds curated collection of favorite things from brand owner Bernholtz – a celebrity style and fashion expert whose insights have been featured in Us Weekly, In Style, Bustle, NY Post and Byrdie. Here you can discover the ultimate finds in beauty, fashion, and luxury lifestyle.

SWIMINISTA proudly features and supports the accomplishments of a growing number of notable women through their Entreprenista program. Ambassadors include globally recognized names like Kelly Hu, Adrienne Janic, Emilia McCarthy, Alicia Summers, Crystal Minkoff, Adriana Yanez and more. Learn about exciting ways to join the brand’s philanthropic activities, like quarterly beach cleanups along the California coastline and in Hawaii. Round up at online checkout to support Miracles for Kids’ mission to help families of critically ill children. Shop the full selection of eco-conscious, comfortably supportive swimwear online at SWIMINISTA.com . Follow on Instagram @SWIMINISTA for style ideas, giveaways, and brand releases.

SWIMINISTA – The world’s first problem-solving swimwear.

About SWIMINISTA:

