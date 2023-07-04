[225+ Pages Report] The global swimming fins market size is expected to grow from USD 87.12 million in 2022 to USD 112.34 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.23% according to a new report by Zion Market Research. The report analyzes the global swimming fins market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the swimming fins industry.

Swimming Fins Market Overview:

The swimming fins industry is responsible for research, production, distribution, and any other strategic measure required to promote public awareness and adoption of swimming fins. They are specially designed footwear that is worn on the feet during swimming or other water activities such as diving. The design of the fins allows wearers to kick rapidly and with high intensity thus affecting the overall swimming performance. They are typically made of rubber, silicone, or composite materials and showcase a blade-like shape at the end. This design assists in increasing the surface of feet thus propelling the swimmer with higher speed through the water. The market deals with manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and online platforms that supply the product. It also deals with end-users such as training institutes or professional coaching centers that use swimming fins to train budding swimmers.

The swimming fins market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing international tourism

Based on application segmentation, training & fitness was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, short blade swim fins were the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Swimming Fins market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global swimming fins market include;

Speedo

Arena

TYR

Finis

Mares

Cressi

Aqua Sphere

Scubapro

Head

SEAC

Beuchat

TUSA

U.S. Divers

Oceanic

IST Sports

Leaderfins

Aqualung

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

The global swimming fins market is projected to grow due to the growing number of people showing interest in swimming. This population includes people who are learning the sport for recreational purposes and the ones that have more professional inclinations. Furthermore, the rising middle-income families are investing in the overall growth of their children and tend to enroll them in extra-curricular activities such as swimming. This trend was earlier adopted in developed nations but statistics have shown that emerging countries are following the same pattern. The Economic Times recently reported that nearly 72% of Indian students participate in some form of co-curricular activities and almost 74% participate in sports regularly.

In addition to this, the growing awareness about domestic and international swimming competitions could lead to higher revenue in the coming years. People have become more aware of non-traditional sports and hence there has been a steady growth in the number of swimming events alongside the participation rate. Professional swimmers and players regularly use swimming fins to improve their strength and stamina. Other factors such as advancements in technology and material along with growing sales through the e-commerce sector could expand the growth scope for the market.

Restraints

The global swimming fins industry may witness certain roadblocks owing to the rising concerns over the environmental impact of swimming fins induced by the water activities conducted in the open sea and ocean. The industry has registered complaints over the production of fins made of non-biodegradable substances such as plastic. There is a lack of a proper disposal system and a large size of these fins are disposed of in the water. This impacts the marine ecosystem. Moreover, seasonal demand for swimming fins adds to the loss of revenue as they may be unsuitable for use in colder weather.

Opportunities & Challenges

Product innovation may provide market expansion opportunities while the process of standardizing fit and size could challenge market expansion.

Swimming Fins Market: Segmentation

The global swimming fins market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are training & fitness and entertainment. The most significant driver for the industry was the training & fitness segment in 2022 and it is expected to hold its dominance during the forecast period. The segmental growth is mainly driven by high demand for superior-grade swimming fins amongst athletes participating in several water sports along with higher usage in training centers. These fins are used extensively in training programs for competitive swimmers. It is an important piece of equipment required to learn the right technique and develop leg muscle strength. Furthermore, the segmental growth is also a result of high demand amongst fitness enthusiasts who take up swimming classes for maintaining health and fitness level. As more people engage in such activities, the demand is likely to keep growing. Sport England recently reported that nearly 4.7 million people in the UK swim at least 2 or more times in a month.

Based on type, the global industry segments are monofins, fitness swim fins, breaststroke swim fins, short blade swim fins, and others. The swimming fins industry was dominated by the short blade swim fins segment due to their frequent application and use by competitive swimmers. These fins have shorter blade lengths when compared to traditional swim fins and hence allow the users to conduct rapid & quick kicks. These blades are specifically designed to deliver faster turnover and develop extreme leg strength. Monofins, on the other hand, are unique in that both feet are tied together within a single fin. They are predominantly used in the sport of synchronized swimming and in some forms of freediving. The average price range for a pair of swimming fins may lie between USD 20 to USD 100.

Regional Analysis:

The global swimming fins market is projected to be led by North America due to the presence of a competitive regional market that is home to several domestic and international players. Additionally, the growing population of health-conscious people undertaking several forms of physical sports could also drive market growth. The United States and Canada are the key contributors to the market in this region.

Europe is expected to grow at a faster CAGR as countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy have recorded high demand for swimming fins. These regions boast of higher tourism mainly attracted to the European coastal lines. The rate of water-based activities has undergone a tremendous rise in the last few years.

The Asia-Pacific region is a lucrative segment due to the growing rate of middle-income families and the increasing adoption of swimming-related activities.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 87.12 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 112.34 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.23% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Speedo, Arena, TYR, Finis, Mares, Cressi, Aqua Sphere, Scubapro, Head, SEAC, Beuchat, TUSA, U.S. Divers, Oceanic, IST Sports, Leaderfins, Aqualung, Fin Fun, Aqua Lung, Salvas, Body Glove, Mad Wave, Bare, Aqua Sphere, and Zoggs. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2021, Cayman Carter, a former Corona del Mar High quarterback, along with Ted Li launched Single Co. It is a new company dealing in the production of body surfing fin and the product was launched at the Newport Beach

In September 2022, Srinagar witnessed the inauguration of the first Open Water Fin-swimming National Championship which was organized by the Underwater Sports Association of J&K and the Underwater Sports Association of- India (USAI)

The global Swimming Fins market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Training & Fitness

Entertainment

By Type

Monofins

Fitness Swim Fins

Breaststroke Swim Fins

Short Blade Swim Fins

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

