Expansion of the tourism industry, rapid urbanization, and increase in disposable income are expected to augment the global swimming pool equipment market size

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global swimming pool equipment market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of Swimming Pool Equipment are slated to total US$ 18.9 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Aging swimming pool infrastructure in developed economies is one such driver that is driving demand for pool equipment replacements and upgrades. In the US, for instance, the average age of a residential swimming pool is about 21 years old, and such aging infrastructure is driving demand for pool equipment replacement, which presents an opportunity for manufacturers to target this segment.

The growing trend of outdoor living spaces is also a significant driver that is increasing demand for outdoor swimming pools, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for swimming pool equipment market. This trend is particularly evident in the US, where consumers are increasingly investing in their outdoor living spaces to extend their living areas, making swimming pools a desirable addition. The increasing popularity of pool parties and events is driving demand for the Swimming Pool Equipment market.

There are also opportunities in the market for sustainable and eco-friendly pool equipment, which is increasingly being adopted by environmentally conscious consumers. This presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to tap into this growing consumer segment by developing and promoting sustainable products.

The trend of smart pool systems, which enable remote monitoring and control of pool equipment, is gaining popularity, and manufacturers are innovating to meet this demand. For instance, manufacturers are developing mobile apps that allow pool owners to monitor and control their pool equipment from their smartphones, enhancing convenience and control.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 13.7 Bn Estimated Value USD 18.9 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023–2031 No. of Pages 195 Pages Market Segmentation By Equipment Type, By Pool Type, By Operation, By Water Type, By Application, By End-user, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Aqua Industrial Group, Desjoyaux Ltd., DSL Tech. Group, Emaux Water Technology, Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd., Hayward Industries, Inc., In The Swim, Ningbo Linya Swimming Pool & Water Treatment Equipment Co Ltd, Pentair Plc, Waterco Ltd

Key Findings of the Market Report

North America is the largest market for swimming pool equipment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

In-ground pools are the dominant type of pool, accounting for the majority of the market share.

The residential segment is the largest end-use segment, accounting for lion’s share in the market.

The Filters segment is the top equipment type segment in the swimming pool equipment market, followed by pumps and heaters.

Swimming Pool Equipment Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Technological advancements in pool equipment, such as smart pool systems and energy-efficient products, are driving swimming pool equipment market growth.

Growing demand for advanced water treatment systems to maintain water quality and safety in swimming pools is driving demand for swimming pool equipment market.

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of swimming, such as stress reduction and physical fitness, is driving market growth.

Energy-efficient pool equipment, such as variable speed pumps and LED lighting, is becoming increasingly popular among consumers.

Saltwater pools, which use salt to generate chlorine, are gaining popularity as a more natural and cost-effective alternative to traditional chlorine pools.

In-ground pools are gaining popularity due to their aesthetics, durability, and customization options.

Global Swimming Pool Equipment Market: Regional Profile

North America is the largest market for swimming pool equipment, driven by high demand for in-ground pools and advanced pool automation systems.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing interest in wellness and fitness activities, along with rising disposable income.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, thanks to increasing urbanization, growing middle-class population, and rising adoption of private swimming pools.

Swimming Pool Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global swimming pool equipment market is highly competitive. The market is characterized by the presence of both established players with a strong brand image and new entrants trying to capture market share through innovative products and competitive pricing strategies.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly products is expected to drive market growth in the coming years, and companies are investing heavily in research and development to meet these demands. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Aqua Industrial Group

Desjoyaux Ltd.

DSL Tech. Group

Emaux Water Technology

Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment CO. Ltd.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

In The Swim

Ningbo Linya Swimming Pool & Water Environment Equipment CO Ltd.

Pentair Plc

Waterco Ltd.

Some prominent developments with regard to swimming pool equipment are as follows:

In February 2023, Waterco Limited expands its global presence with a new branch in Vietnam due to strong sales growth in the region, providing customers with high-quality pool equipment and water treatment solutions.

Swimming Pool Equipment Market: Key Segments

By Equipment Type

Pumps

Filters

Heaters

Cleaners

Skimmer

Others (Valves, Chemical Feeders, Lighting, etc.)

By Pool Type

In Ground

Above Ground

By Operation

Electronic

Automatic

By Water Type

Non-Constant Water

Warm Water

By Application

Cleaning

Purifying

Temperature Sensors

Others (Illumination, Recirculation, etc.)

By End User

Residential

Commercial Schools Leisure Centers Water Parks Others (Hotels, Spas, etc.)



By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

