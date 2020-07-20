Swimming Pools & Spas Market revenue in Europe to cross USD 1500 Million by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major Europe swimming pools & spas market players include Watkins Wellness, Beachcomber Hot Tubs, Twinscape Group, Variopool B.V., Roca Sanitaro, Coast Spas, Jaquar Group, Aqualift, AKVO Spiralift, Inc., Guangzhou Monalisa Bath Ware Co., Ltd., and Lift’O.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

According to latest report “European Swimming Pools & Spas Market by Product (Movable Swimming Pools, Movable Spas), Accessories (Pool Accessories [Pool Covers, Pool pods, Integrated Stairs, Water Depth Display], Spa Accessories [Tub Covers, Tub Pad, Stairs]), Material (Plastic, Rubber, Fiberglass, Stainless Steel), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of European swimming pools & spas will cross $1500 million by 2026. The market is expected to witness an escalating growth owing to proliferation of wellness resorts and spa centers in Europe. Swimming pools & spas provide advanced wellness treatments, such as hydrotherapy and aromatherapy, augmenting their adoption in wellness resorts.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has led to a sluggish growth in the Europe swimming pools & spas market. Restrictions on foreign trade are negatively impacting the raw material supply to industry manufacturers. Furthermore, social distancing protocols have slowed down the installation of these movable pool floors and spas, hampering the market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4773

Movable pool floors are anticipated to witness a rapid demand in the swimming pools & spas market due to the increased functionality provided by them. The adjustable depth of the pool floor provides high flexibility to use the pool for several water sports and activities. Movable pool floors facilitate effective use of floor space, accounting for a growing market share.

Spa accessories are expected to witness a high market adoption due to their utility in operating portable spas. Tub pads provide a strong rigid base for the installation of portable spas, accounting for a high market share. Tub covers serve as protection and insulation for spa water. The integration of advanced multi-density foam into these covers offers enhanced insulation capacity to movable spas, supporting their growing market demand.

Key players operating in the Europe swimming pools & spas market include Watkins Wellness, Beachcomber Hot Tubs, Twinscape Group, Variopool B.V., Roca Sanitaro, Coast Spas, Jaquar Group, Aqualift, AKVO Spiralift, Inc., Guangzhou Monalisa Bath Ware Co., Ltd., and Lift’O.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on launching customized models of spas and movable pool floors in partnership with commercial players to increase their revenues. For instance, in June 2020, Variopool completed the construction and installation of two new movable pool floors at the Aquapelle Sports Complex in the Netherlands. The company also offered pool accessories such as stainless-steel stairs, racing lines, water polo goals, starting blocks, lazy stairs, and an i-Swimlift.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4773

Some major findings in European swimming pools & spas market report include:

Growing disposable income and increasing private spending capacity is encouraging consumers to invest in luxury facilities, such as movable spas and swimming pool floors, in residential & commercial properties. High degree of customization offered by manufacturers in their spa model and movable pool floor designs to meet customer-specific requirements will contribute to the growing market.

A rise in the number of wellness resorts and therapy centers offering advanced hydrotherapy & water aerobics programs will support the market growth.

The integration of technologically advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and app-based temperature & pressure control, will provide a positive outlook to the market expansion.

Europe swimming pools & spa manufacturers are focusing on strategic collaborations with technology providers to launch high-quality models with enhanced durability, strength, and reliability.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Europe Swimming Pools & Spas Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. End-use landscape

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.8.1. Supplier power

3.8.2. Buyer power

3.8.3. Threat of new entrants

3.8.4. Threat of substitutes

3.8.5. Internal rivalry

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/europe-swimming-pools-spas-market





About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected]