Two guests of the Fort Harrison Swing Dance for Charity Event help raise funds for a Tampa Bay non-profit.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, October 17, the first Swing Dance for Charity fundraiser of the 2019/2020 season was held in the Fort Harrison’s Crystal Ballroom, the international religious retreat of the Church of Scientology, with the Savoy South Dance Hall. All donations from the entrance fees and raffle went to the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Founded in July 2016, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization that rescues, treats and rehabilitates wild birds so they can be released back into the wild. It also educates people on the importance of birds to the ecosystem.

Now entering their fourth season in partnership with the Savoy South Dance Hall, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, through their Swing Dance for Charity events “provides an opportunity for local Tampa Bay area nonprofits to inform the community about their good works,” said Clemence Chevrot, community affairs director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.

During the first portion of the event, guests new to the realm of swing dancing received lessons from Arleene Bowles, the operations manager of Savoy South Dance Hall so they could dance the night away to swing music, ending with a “Cake Walk” style raffle.

Partners are not required for the dance lesson and experienced dancers will be on hand to assist Ms. Bowles. For more information about the event, please call (727) 467-6860 or email [email protected].

The next Swing Dance for Charity will be on Thursday, November 21, from 7pm to 10pm in the Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom. Tickets are $15 per person and all ticket sales will be donated to The Gentlemen’s Course Inc. To register follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crystal-ballroom-charity-dance-benefit-tickets-75699267547?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

About the Fort Harrison:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. For more information, please go to www.scientology.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ef150fa-60d6-4f66-9568-f8a8469bbd82

