A Democrat representing a swing House district that could prove crucial for both parties in this year’s election is remaining silent over calls from within the nation’s largest teachers union to rescind its endorsement of President Biden over the war in Gaza.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., a former teacher and National Education Association (NEA) member, first ran for Congress in 2018 with the backing of the union, specifically its president, Becky Pringle, who campaigned for

[Read Full story at source]