FIRST ON FOX: A Republican and local attorney running to unseat a Democrat in a battleground House district appears to have scrubbed his law firm’s website of work it had done defending people accused of violent crimes prior to launching his campaign for Congress last year.
Tayler Rahm, who runs Rahm Law, PLLC in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is running to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Angie Craig and bein
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Baltimore Key Bridge: House Republicans divided after Biden vows feds will foot the bill - March 29, 2024
- Chinese migrants make multi-country trek to US southern border: ‘I just want to make money’ - March 29, 2024
- Swing state House hopeful changes tune after scrubbing violent crime defenses from law firm website - March 29, 2024