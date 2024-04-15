More than a week after activists chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” at a high-profile rally in Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer condemned the rhetoric.
“This hateful rhetoric is unacceptable, and does not represent Michigan or Dearborn,” Whitmer’s office told Fox News Digital on Sunday. “The Dearborn community is full of hardworking, proud Americans. Our state is diverse and we are proud of it.”
A Whitmer sp
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House to deliver Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate after GOP-led hearing on Capitol Hill - April 15, 2024
- Beverly LaHaye, founder of Concerned Women for America, dead at 94 - April 15, 2024
- Swing state’s Dem governor condemns ‘death to America’ chants in her state more than a week after protest - April 15, 2024