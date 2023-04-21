Leaders in media will toast TIME’s 100 Years of Trusted and High Impact Storytelling with His Excellency Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud and Influential Washingtonians

Washington, DC, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get ready to witness history in the making during this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend! For the first time ever, His Excellency Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud of Switzerland is opening his Residence for a post-White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebration. This after-party will be no ordinary affair, but will pay tribute to TIME as it marks 100 years of unrivaled journalism. The event, presented by CRAFT Media/Digital in partnership with Kimball Stroud & Associates and sponsored by Mercuria, promises to be an exciting night of celebration.

Each spring, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner brings together the nation’s most powerful and influential stakeholders in journalism, politics, entertainment, and media to celebrate those whose reporting sustains our democracy.

Ambassador Pitteloud will salute TIME’s century-long legacy of journalistic excellence. As the Ambassador stated, “We are honored to toast TIME’s first century as one of the world’s leading names in journalism. We are also proud to share some of the best Switzerland has to offer with a wonderful crowd on one of DC’s marquee weekends.”

What: A TIME to Honor Journalism and the White House Correspondents’ Association

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM until 2:00 AM

Location: Residence of the Ambassador of Switzerland, 2920 Cathedral Avenue NW, Washington, DC, 20008

By Invitation Only

CRAFT is a collection of expert communicators across all disciplines of digital, media and creative. We shape narratives, defend reputations, and position brands for success.

Established in 2004, Mercuria is one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodity groups, bringing efficiency to the commodity value chain with technology, expertise, and low-carbon solutions. The Company established itself as a leader in the energy transition by pledging more than 50 percent of new investments toward renewables and transitional energy. The Group has made significant investments in projects such as renewable power, energy storage, grid optimization, critical transition minerals recycling and environmental products.

