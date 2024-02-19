A nonprofit bankrolled by Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss recently funneled over $60 million to left-wing groups and causes, tax forms show.
The Berger Action Fund, a Wyss-funded group that has steered vast amounts of money to progressive initiatives, continued propping up liberal organizations ranging from a massive nonprofit within America’s most prominent dark money network to groups overseeing extensive climate endeavors.
“Berger Action Fund supports organizatio
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss recently poured over $60M into propping up left-wing groups and causes - February 19, 2024
- CEO wins autographed golden Donald Trump sneakers after $9K bid - February 19, 2024
- DNC omits Jimmy Carter in now deleted Presidents Day post celebrating living Dem presidents - February 19, 2024