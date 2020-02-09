Swiss voters back anti-homophobia law, projection shows

A Swiss referendum on Sunday cleared the way for the country to close a loophole in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights by extending anti-racism laws to cover sexual orientation, a widely used projection showed.
