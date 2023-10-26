Global provider of aviation ground services will implement Dayforce for its 55,000 employees

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced that Swissport, the world’s leading independent provider of airport ground services and air cargo handling, has chosen the Dayforce platform to help build a more engaged workforce, optimise payroll, and streamline workplace operations. Leveraging the Dayforce platform’s single data architecture, Swissport will unlock efficiencies and standardise its people processes on a global scale, including managed payroll and workforce management, to deliver a complete cloud HCM experience.

With more than 55,000 employees serving 292 airports across the globe, Swissport was looking for a comprehensive solution to improve efficiency, consolidate HR and payroll systems across regions, and deliver a modern, self-serve mobile experience for its employees. With Dayforce, Swissport will elevate its people operations by modernising HCM processes with a single cost-effective system for workforce management and timely, accurate payroll. Dayforce will also help Swissport manage compliance across multiple geographies at scale and drive value through access to real-time, data-driven insights while streamlining existing manual processes.

“With the growing complexity of managing today’s boundless workforce, Ceridian’s momentum in the EMEA region is accelerating as more large organisations like Swissport choose Dayforce to help simplify their HR processes and drive efficiencies,” said Wendy Muirhead, Managing Director for EMEA, Ceridian. “Dayforce is uniquely suited to help Swissport futureproof its global HR organisation within a single solution across their growing global operations.”

