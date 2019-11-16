Breaking News
Swissx CBD Sponsors AKON Lighting L.A. with Snoop Dogg, Banksy and Mr. Brainwash

Alki David’s CBD powerhouse joins the music and art experience to benefit Akon’s African solar energy charity; Hologram USA gives sneak preview of its new mobile hologram stage

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Swissx Labs is a co-sponsor of Akon Lighting L.A., an urban conscious music and art happening in Downtown L.A. on November 15th and 16th, Swissx CEO Alki David announced. The event, hosted by Akon,  takes place at 3BLACKDOT and is presented by DisclosureFest and The Space Between to benefit AKON Lighting Africa. The event includes a special appearance by Dr. Michael Beckwith of the Agape Spiritual Center and the book and movie The Secret.

Artists involved include Banksy, Mr. Brainwash, RETNA, actor David Arquette, Plastic Jesus, TAZ, This Means War and CRYPTIK. Performances include Paul Oakendfold, Kiyoshi, Solar Theory, Emannanuel Kelly, J Brave, and a DJ set from Snoop Dogg. The all-vegan festival also features kundalini yoga, meditation, indigenous people ceremonies/

Swissx will introduce people to the powerful wellness benefits and relaxing ‘body high” of its CBD products–the purest and most respected available. All Swissx products come from specially developed strains of hemp grown and processed in Switzerland. Fans of the brand include Tommy Chong, Scott Disick, Dave Navarro of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Donatella Versace, Ray J and Jonathan Rhys Myers. Snoop Dogg has given Swissx shoutouts on social media.  Swissx is also known for it’s private cannabis smoke lounge on Hollywood Boulevard–the first of its kind. 

Alki David’s Hologram USA will also give a sneak preview of its newest generation mobile hologram stage. Hologram resurrections of Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson and more will be presented, along with the opportunity for festival goers to become holograms themselves.

Alki David streamed Akon’s historic Peace One Day from Africa live on his streaming platform FilmOn Networks in 2014. 

The event begins at 6PM on Friday, November 15th and continues from 10AM to 11PM on Saturday the 16th. 3BLACKDOT is at 1580 Jesse Street, L.A. CA 90021 For tickets and more information, here. 

The Swissx Private Smoke Lounge is at 6566 Hollywood Blvd. 

For more information on Swissx got to: https://swissx.com

