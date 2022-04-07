Switzerland’s National Broadcaster SRF Extends Avid Relationship with Subscription Software to Future-Proof News Production Operations

Zurich-based broadcaster signs multi-year agreement for Avid MediaCentral platform and Media Composer editing tools

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF), the largest electronic media company in Switzerland to cover the German speaking markets, has extended its long-standing relationship with Avid to enhance its media production workflows. After more than 15 years as an Avid customer, SRF has taken a significant step forward to future-proof its production operations by upgrading to the latest versions of the MediaCentral® production platform and Media Composer® editing solution.

SRF’s production operation and teams are distributed across their main TV-studios located in Zurich and Basel. Along with MediaCentral | Production Management™, this infrastructure includes Avid NEXIS® shared storage, which enables SRF’s production team to share media across the network and collaborate in real time from anywhere, as well as Avid Media Composer | Ultimate™ editing software. Everything is installed at SRF’s Campus Zurich, with the other studios connecting remotely through the company’s own network infrastructure.

At the core of the new workflow is the openness of MediaCentral, providing native integration with Media Composer, as well as optional integrations with third-party tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. The flexibility this provides means SRF will be well placed to readily adapt to its evolving workflow needs.

“We produce a huge amount of programming every year, meaning our distributed production teams are constantly under pressure to deliver high-quality content with fast turnaround times,” said Andreas Lattmann, Manager of Technology Management, SRF. “Avid’s MediaCentral enables us to do exactly that. Our teams have access to the tools and functionality they need to do their jobs effectively, with scalability and the best possible support should anything go wrong. After so many years of working together, we’re excited to take this next step with Avid.”

“Like many broadcasters, SRF has recognized the need for greater flexibility, scalability and remote collaboration in its production workflows, all of which are delivered through the MediaCentral platform,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid. “SRF now has access to all key functionality in one unified package, with the ability to quickly allocate resources as required. We’re delighted that SRF has chosen to build upon our long-standing relationship and are looking forward to seeing how it continues to evolve.”

Learn more about media companies’ new operational advantages through subscription software at https://www.avid.com/products/mediacentral/mediacentral-subscriptions.

About SRF

With three TV channels, six radio stations and complementary content online, SRF is a public service: The media house promotes freedom of opinion through providing factual information, strengthens Switzerland’s cinematic, musical and literary output, educates and entertains the public. Thanks to fees, SRF works independently of economic or political interest groups. Publicist quality is the top priority. SRF maintains variety in its programme, which, wherever possible, takes on a Swiss perspective.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

