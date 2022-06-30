SWORD HEALTH LAUNCHES A NEW BRAND THAT EMBODIES ITS VISION TO FREE THE WORLD FROM PAIN

The leading company in the digital MSK care space reveals its ambitious vision for a pain-free world, powered by technology, enhanced by people and accessible to all.

NEW YORK, NY, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sword Health, the fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution on the market, today announced that it is launching a new brand that reflects its mission to free 2 billion people from pain. This change comes at an immense time of progress for the company as it sets its sights on growth in 2023.

The new brand position is communicated through a redesigned institutional website at www.swordhealth.com, as well as a modernized logomark composed of two circular shapes representing the company’s focus on every member’s unique journey to a healthier life – the outlined circle represents prevention, and the filled circle treatment. The company will also be softening the look and feel of its digital applications, including the digital therapist and member app. Additionally, its color palette, iconography, photography, member experience, and apparel have all undergone a strategic upgrade to reflect the evolution of Sword Health.

“We are announcing the beginning of a global movement to free the world from pain.” said Virgilio Bento, Founder and CEO of SWORD Health. “It’s more than just a new look and feel to us, it’s the culmination of years of research and development, aimed at supporting the core goal of healing people’s pain. We’re confident this movement expresses both the transformation of our company as a whole and the future of a pain-free world.”

Sword Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, Sword Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers worldwide to make high quality physical care accessible to everyone. Sword Health is setting a new standard for clinical outcomes: the company’s results are of a higher quality than the traditional model, and it is delivering real cost savings to their customers while helping their employees heal quickly and safely.

Today, Sword Health is uniquely positioned in the digital MSK space as:

The fastest growing digital MSK care solution.

The most clinically rigorous solution, where 100% of clinical care is provided by a Doctor of Physical Therapy, licensed in all states across the US.

The most clinically validated digital MSK solution, with the greatest number of peer-reviewed publications and randomized controlled trials.

The most comprehensive digital MSK solution, including sensor base technology and video motion capture technology for back, neck, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee and ankle.

Sword recently released Bloom, a unique solution to address women’s pelvic pain, the third largest source of pain in the world.

