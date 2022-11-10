Company expands its efforts in solving pain by pioneering a new solution that combines the clinical focus of physical therapy and the holistic approach of fitness.

NO-HEADQUARTERS, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (November 10, 2022) — Sword Health, the leading digital Musculoskeletal care provider on the market, today announced the launch of a new movement health solution as part of their mission to free people from pain, and stop it before it starts. Sword Move arrives on the heels of the massively successful launch of Bloom, the company’s novel solution to address women’s physical health and pelvic issues.

Most fitness solutions trend toward a one-size-fits-all model, and struggle to garner engagement and drive results. Sword Move will apply the best of its clinically validated digital physical therapy model to fitness, delivering a holistic, personalized solution that gets people moving. By using technology to scale the human expertise of Personal Trainers — all of whom are certified to understand and solve for the specific needs and nuances of each individual — Sword Move will keep users engaged while simultaneously driving trackable results.

“At Sword, we don’t believe in pain management, we believe in solving pain, definitely, by either treating it effectively or by making sure that it won’t happen in the first place through active prevention.” said Virgilio Bento, Founder and CEO, Sword Health. “In this regard, currently, approximately 50% of MSK conditions result from a lack of physical activity and 80% of adults do not meet the minimum recommendation of 20-25 minutes a day. This is one of the most critical root causes behind the physical pain epidemic we’re seeing in the world. Sword Move solves this problem by pioneering the new field of Movement Health, enabling a successful and active prevention of MSK conditions by merging the fields of physical therapy and fitness.”

Sword Move combines data from users’ wearable devices with a dedicated personal trainer, to deliver personalized movement programs. Each program is tailored to the member, and will feature evidence based exercises developed by Sword clinicians. Users can track their progress over time, and will have continuous access and communication with their personal trainer, thereby ensuring the member is consistently engaged, supported and connected to their goals. The programs are designed to cater to all ability levels, comorbidities and past injury considerations. Unlike traditional fitness solutions, Move creates connection, and provides the insight and accountability needed to change or establish new behaviors.

“The possibilities of Sword Move are limitless. We anticipate it will draw a wide range of users, from sedentary beginners or seniors working on fall prevention, to those with physical labor job roles who are looking for an intuitive specialized program to engage with and help them achieve their goals.” said Manisha Athukolara, General Manager of Sword Move. “We are providing greater access to holistic, personalized programming and ongoing support — which has traditionally only been available to a few people — in an effort to not only get users moving more, but moving in the right way.”

Offering a wide range of content and services focused on delivering health outcomes, Sword Move will comprise five core features: Personal Trainers, Wearable Integration, Individual Assessment and Monitoring, Personalized Movement Modules, and Curated Content.

Sword Move Pillars to a Pain Free Life:

Personal Trainer: A dedicated and certified personal trainer is with you every step of the way. Real human connection, support, programming, and accountability will help you to achieve your personal goals.

Wearable Integration: Connect a wearable device to see your progress, understand how your environment, sleep and habits impact your health, and give data back to your personal trainer to more precisely tailor your program and provide feedback.

Personalized Assessment & Monitoring: Reduce the chance for risks, gaps, and unknowns in your physical health. Personal assessment data will allow you to understand opportunities to improve, set realistic goals, and see them come to fruition without fear.

Personalized Movement Programs: No more guesswork, confusion, or intimidation around where to start. Every week you will get a series of movement modules based on your goals, lifestyle, job function, progress, and schedule.

Curated Classes and Content: No more struggling to find the right YouTube video or wondering if you’re doing an exercise properly. Prescribed programs will be accompanied by high quality, engaging video instruction and curated nutrition, sleep and behavioral science content.

About Sword Health

Sword Health, the world’s fastest growing digital musculoskeletal (MSK) company, believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. As the first digital solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the Digital Therapist, Sword delivers a clinically-proven, personalized treatment plan that is easier, more effective and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. Now, Sword has expanded into new categories, as part of its mission to free two billion people from pain. Earlier this year it launched Bloom, the first digital pelvic health therapy solution designed to treat the 1 in 4 women who suffer from a pelvic health condition. As of November 2022, Sword is now pioneering a new category of movement health, which combines the focused approach of physical therapy with the whole body appeal of fitness. Every Sword solution leverages technology and human expertise to deliver better engagement and outcomes than traditional healthcare methods. Since entering the market in 2020, Sword Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care, and beyond, accessible to everyone.

